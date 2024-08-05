Senior Design Engineer to Coherent, Järfälla
2024-08-05
Work in the optoelectronic industry as a Senior Design Engineer to Coherent in Järfälla, Stockholm!
Do you want to work in the optoelectronic industry with design of integrated optoelectronic devices for high-speed communication? Coherent is currently seeking a Senior Design Engineer.We are searching for an experienced engineer for the technologically innovative Coherent in Stockholm / Järfälla, a company that manufactures world-class products for high-speed optical communication. Do you have experience with designing of integrated optoelectronic components, such as lasers with integrated high-speed modulators, or with semiconductor wafer process technology? If so, you could be the Senior Design Engineer we are looking for.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
Coherent is a high-tech, international company that develops pioneering and high-quality products in optoelectronics. The site in Järfälla hosts a unique production of laser components and state of the art product development. You will be part of a financially stable and fast-growing company that has some of the world 's most famous Tech companies as customers. Here you get opportunities to contribute to the development of products used in e.g. large computer halls and 5G network. At Coherent, you work in a multicultural, knowledge intensive and fast-growing organization with efficient decision-making.
Coherent are proud of their values as represented in I CARE: Integrity, Collaboration, Accountability, Respect, Enthusiasm and these permeate both strategies and the daily work. Coherent takes care of their staff and offers you a market salary, bonus model, six weeks ' leave, health and medical insurance and a generous plan for retirement through Skandia.
Your Responsibilities
• Design integrated optoelectronic components, such as semiconductor lasers with integrated high-speed modulators.
• Design lithography mask-sets and work closely with the process integration team to design the physical implementation and the process in the wafer fab.
• Contribute to selecting the most suitable technology platform and of the technical solutions for new products
• Drive development of new technology required for future products.
• Contribute to defining the technology roadmap.
The Bigger Picture
In the role of Senior Design Engineer, you will be a part of the Design team within the Product Development department. You will have various interactions with colleagues both at the Järfälla site and around the world on a daily basis.
Your workplace is at Coherent 's office in Järfälla, Stockholm. The position is full-time, and the desired start date is as soon as possible, considering any notice period.
Our Expectations
Skills & Qualifications:
• Broad technical competence in the fields of semiconductor technology and optoelectronic devices.
• Deep expertise in specific areas in the fields of semiconductor process technology and integrated optoelectronic devices.
• Semiconductor device design, preferably in the III-V material system.
• Good understanding of InP or GaAs process technology.
• MSc with 3-10 years, or PhD.
• English: fluent, oral and written; Swedish: proficiency is desirable.
• Demonstrating structure, and problem solving and initiative skills.
Interested?
We work with TNG in this recruitment process. They are recruitment specialists in unbiased and competence based recruitment, which creates diversity and innovation in teams and contribute to a sustainable employment market. If you are interested in this position, apply right now! The selection process is ongoing and the position can be filled before the last apply-date.
