Senior Design Engineer
2024-10-16
We are always open to individuals who can add value to our business. Currently, we are actively seeking Senior Design Engineers with expertise in areas such as:
• Mechanical Engineering
• Electrical Engineering
• Piping and Media Design
As a Senior Design Engineer at Altio, you will work on the development of products or manufacturing processes to enhance the productivity and profitability of our clients. You will play a key role in developing and optimizing technical solutions, leading projects from concept to finished product.
With clients across various industries, your tasks will vary depending on the project and client. You may work with everything from innovative companies to more traditional industrial firms. Often, you'll work closely with our clients on-site, but you may also work from our offices or remotely, depending on your preferences.
Who You Are:
We believe you have a deep passion for technology and are keen to be part of strengthening our position as a leading consulting firm. You have experience working in projects, are collaborative, and inspire positive engagement through both your skills and personal qualities. Being part of our team means that you have an open mindset and are willing to share your knowledge. This approach will enable you to create greater value and enhance the competitiveness of our clients. For this reason, we place significant emphasis on your personal attributes.
Qualifications:
• A degree in engineering, either a Bachelor'sor Master's.
• Our corporate language is Swedish, but communication in English is frequently required, both spoken and written.
• Proficiency in IT tools (Office 365, Teams, Word, PowerPoint, Excel).
• Strong expertise in CAD programs such as SolidWorks, Inventor, Creo, or similar.
• Experience in project management and working in multidisciplinary teams.
• Ability to work independently and take responsibility for the full project cycle.
• Excellent communication skills and experience working with clients.
• B driver's license.
Merits:
• Previous experience in similar roles is highly valued.
We Offer:
• A dynamic work environment with the opportunity to influence both your own and the company's development.
• Exciting projects at the forefront of technology development.
• A positive and inclusive work culture where employees are the focus.
Flexible working conditions and great benefits.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
https://karriar.altio.se/
