Senior Design Engineer - Battery Cell Design Group
2024-10-10
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let 's introduce ourselves - Battery Cell Design Group
We are an international team with a wide range of competences, which in combination with cross functional work, enables fast learning and growth. We will challenge you and expect you to do the same to bring out the best from each one of us. Together we make a real impact not only on the company's aim, but also on the planet. Are you a Battery Cell Engineer who shares our passion for battery cell technology and are ready to contribute to a safer and more sustainable future? Then you should join our Cell Design group.
Let's Dig into the Tech!
Together we master cell technology to fully understand how the battery cell design and materials influence the cell attributes performance, safety, durability, sustainability, quality, and cost. We balance the cell attributes and optimize the cell utilization in vehicle.
Close cooperation is key to ensure optimal design and vehicle integration. The battery packs, including battery controls, are developed and assembled in-house. We work closely with several cell suppliers and have a joint venture with Northvolt. In our group you do not only focus on the cell design you will also collaborate with, for example, battery controls by developing the algorithms for optimal vehicle performance and battery system, CAE and testing to ensure cell safety.
You will get the chance to be involved from the concept phase to the vehicle release. You will also be a part of aftermarket activities such as customer study on vehicles that have been several years in the field and quality improvement activities.
What you'll do
We are looking for a teammate with experience in cell design and production, who shares our passion for battery cell technology. To thrive in the role, you need to appreciate interaction with different stakeholders. We have contact with external suppliers daily, doing sourcing, always with an ethical and sustainable focus. We also interact a lot with different internal stakeholders due to the cell being a key component, and a lot of teams depend on our input. For us it is important that you enjoy sharing information and knowledge with your colleagues.
What you'll bring
• MSc or PhD within Electro-Chemistry, Material Science or equivalent
• Cell engineer working at a cell supplier or vehicle OEM with deep knowledge and understanding of the battery cell.
• Have been the interface towards anode, cathode and electrolyte team for complete cell.
• Previous experience with supplier or vehicle OEM communication.
• DOE for electrode and cell development
• Experience of cell requirement handling.
• Experience working in simulation tools for electrode and cell development.
• Cell production experience
Want to know more?
We welcome you to apply in English by 21th of October the latest. Please apply through our Volvo Cars career site. Applications submitted via email will due to GDPR not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged.
If you have any inquiries, please reach out to the recruiting manager, Josefine Doverborn, josefine.doverborn@volvocars.com
or me appointed recruiter for this role, Martina Damis at martina.damis@volvocars.com
