Senior Data Scientist Supply Planning
2026-01-21
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
You will lead the end-to-end design and deployment of forecasting and decision-support solutions that improve availability, cost, lead time and inventory across H&M's supply network. You will partner closely with Logistics, Merchandising, Supply Planning and Retail Operations to deliver fitforpurpose models and tools at a global scale with a direct influence on business results.
Design and implement modular demand forecasting systems that cater to the complexity of our business.
Migrate and harden existing ML forecasting models to enterprise platforms, ensuring performance parity and reliable production operation
Build decisionsupport for allocation and replenishment that accounts for network constraints, servicelevel targets and campaign peaks
Collaborate across value streams with business developers, data analysts and senior data scientists to improve initial allocation and replenishment logic
Drive innovation and knowledge sharing, set modelling standards and mentor colleagues in the Supply Planning data community
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
Supply Planning is a unit within H&M Group's Supply Chain function. Our mission is to enable Region and Business Units to maximise the value of availability, lead time, cost and inventory in a sustainable way by leading the development, implementation and follow up of supply planning strategies, processes and technology. You will collaborate closely with Region and Business Units, the broader Supply Chain and our logistical network, and be part of a large data community in an organisation that relies on data-driven decisions.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Converts ambiguous questions into actionable analytical frameworks.
Strong knowledge of ML models for timeseries forecasting
Experience with Python, R, SQL, Spark and cloud platforms
Proficiency in MLOps, model deployment and automation
Data engineering skills, including ETL pipelines, data wrangling and feature engineering
Understanding of retail demand forecasting, supply chain dynamics and inventory planning
And people who are...
Proactive in turning ambiguity into clear, actionable plans
Strong in translating complex datasets into actionable insights
Comfortable working in cross functional settings with multiple stakeholders
Strong in presentation and data storytelling
Self-driven, proactive and confident in taking ownership early
Familiar with simulation modelling and decisionsupport frameworks
Please note that due to the holiday period, application reviews will recommence after January 8th.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program (HIP)
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound
30 days holiday for H&M-based colleagues
Collective agreement including pension and life insurance
Wellness benefit of 4000 SEK/year
Access to Beniflex Benefits Portal
Community with activities
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
