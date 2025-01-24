Senior Data Scientist | SEBx, Solna
2025-01-24
Do you want to solve complex business problems involving the latest AI research? SEBx, the innovation hub of SEB, is starting a number of initiatives to bring state-of-the art AI to real-world impact through solving complex business problems.
Since SEB was founded in 1856, our focus on customers and long-term relationships has been at the heart of our success. We aim to drive positive change by providing capital to help everyone reach their goals and accelerate progress towards a sustainable tomorrow. As a leading financial services group in northern Europe, we'll help you grow and empower you to take on more responsibility to create a real difference. Welcome to SEB.
About the role:
As a Senior Data Scientist at SEBx, you will be collaborating with other AI practitioners, including data scientists and Machine Learning engineers, researchers, software developers, and business stakeholders, to bring value to the business with state-of-the-art AI models.
You will also take part in leading innovation at SEB, and closely collaborate with business stakeholders to ensure value delivery.
By collaborating and networking with other internal teams in Business and Tech, you'll also have room to explore other business areas and grow your skills further.
To thrive in the role, we believe you have:
You have strong academic background in ML (PhD in Computer Science, Applied Mathematics, or a closely related quantitative field is preferred), and are comfortable reading academic papers and implementing state-of-the-art algorithms
You have working experience as data scientist or similar role for at least 3 years and been involved in development and deployment of ML models for solving business problems
You have excellent problem-solving skills and ability to take ownership
You have great communication skills and fluency in English
You are interested in and capable of supervising younger colleagues and students
You have proficiency in the Python programming language, experience working with ML packages;experience with lower-level programming languages, such as C++, is an advantage
You have experience working with a Cloud solution (Google Cloud Platform is preferred)
You know MLOps principles and applied them in your previous projects, and, preferably, have experience with Kubernetes platform
What we offer:
Working with state-of-the-art ML
International working environment and a broad external network
Attractive compensation and access to SEB staff banking with exclusive benefits
Agile and modern ways of working
A flat hierarchy and openness to share ideas, opinions and points of views
Remote working possibilities and flexible work schedule
Do you want to be a part of SEB?
Welcome to our inclusive culture, where our shared values inspire and uplift our team. We celebrate diversity and strive to ensure every employee feels seen, heard, and valued.
Learn more about working at SEB www.sebgroup.com/career
It is our fundamental belief that inclusion and diversity is crucial for our future success. We strive to have an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe or where they come from.
