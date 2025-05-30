Senior Data Scientist
Unleash the AI-driven future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
About the role
We're looking for a skilled Senior Data Scientist to join Electrolux vibrant Data Experience Organization AI team. You will report to the Head of AI & Data Science and be part of a highly senior team with deep experience in building and deploying AI systems. We are part of a data mesh organization applying product thinking and modern tech stacks on our Global Data & AI platform.
What you'll do:
Your job is to architect and implement AI solutions to solve critical business problems with a focus on GenAI and Agentic systems. You will have the opportunity to advice and provide direction to junior members of the development team and as a senior data scientist you are also expected to communicate well with various stakeholders in the organization during all stages of the AI product life-cycle. If you have a curious mindset, love to ideate and implement complex business challenges and easily collaborates, this is your chance to join a brilliant AI team that prioritises hard on solving the most valuable problems of the company!
In detail, you will:
Transform business questions into AI problems and hypotheses
Design AI solution architecture - especially GenAI and Agentic Systems - from a methodological point of view
Design and interpret the results of experiments to validate hypotheses
Implement AI proof-of-concepts and solutions
Solution assurance during and post-delivery
Provide input to end-to-end solution requirements, from data assessment and evaluation methodology to outcome measurement and solution monitoring
Partner closely with various stakeholders in the organization to jointly deliver proof-of-value MVPs and products
Contribute to the continuous development and ways-of-working of the AI team
Who you are:
PhD or MSc in a quantitative field such as Computer Science, Statistics or Physics
5+ years experience and understanding of AI/ML algorithms and inferential statistics
Strong coding skills, preferably in Python
Experience and advocate of software engineering best practices such as CI/CD, code reviewing, testing, and software design patterns
Solid grasp of MLOps and LLMOps such as experiment tracking, model versioning and observability
Experience of agentic frameworks such as AutoGen or LangGraph is a strong plus
Hands-on experience with Databricks (MLflow, Delta Lake, PySpark) is a strong plus
Experience from the complete data science project life-cycle including ideation, discovery, design, build, deployment and monitoring
Ability to independently design larger solutions from business problem statements and drive the technical implementation of more complex AI initiatives
Proven ability to mentor junior team members
Excellent communication and cross-functional collaboration skills
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarter in Stockholm (Sweden).
We are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
You will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Insurance policy plan
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Gym and massage
Extensive learning opportunities
As part of the Electrolux Group, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you. Så ansöker du
