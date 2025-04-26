Senior Data Scientist
Assignment - Senior Data Scientist (Generative AI & Machine Learning in Financial Crime Prevention)
Background and Project Overview:
A highly skilled Senior Data Scientist is sought to support initiatives within the Financial Crime Prevention area. The role centers around the development of advanced Generative AI (LLM) and Machine Learning solutions, aimed at enhancing the fight against financial crime. Given the scope and pace of the project, deep expertise is essential.
Role Responsibilities:
Design and implement Generative AI (LLM) and Machine Learning models targeted at financial crime prevention.
Contribute to the rapid development of complex, large-scale digital solutions.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams in an agile setting.
Communicate technical concepts clearly to non-technical stakeholders.
While the preferred work location is Stockholm, flexibility is offered to candidates based in Sweden, Finland, or Denmark.
Task Details:
The role requires building and deploying Generative AI and Machine Learning solutions specifically within the financial crime prevention domain. Success in this position demands outstanding technical proficiency, strong communication abilities, and experience managing stakeholders. Familiarity with similar projects at major international banks is highly desirable, as this assignment is part of a high-priority strategic initiative.
Mandatory Skills and Experience:
Advanced expertise in Generative AI and Machine Learning.
Demonstrated success in developing AI/ML applications within financial crime prevention.
Ability to work effectively in high-paced, agile environments.
Strong skills in stakeholder communication and management.
Extensive experience collaborating with international banks.
Fluency in English, both written and verbal.
Desirable Skills:
Previous experience within large financial institutions.
Knowledge of data privacy regulations and compliance issues in the banking industry.
Submission Requirements:
Updated CV in English.
Proposed hourly rate.
Assignment Details:
Start Date: 2025-04-28
End Date: 2025-12-31
Workload: Full-time (100%)
Remote Work: Available, though occasional presence in Stockholm is preferred. Candidates located in Sweden, Finland, or Denmark are welcome.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
