Senior Data Scientist
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-12-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Stockholm
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Västerås
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Overview:The Senior Data Scientist will play a critical role in driving the development of AI and machine learning models to enhance Predictive and Proactive Operations. The role requires a blend of technical expertise, analytical thinking, and collaborative skills to create innovative data-driven solutions that optimize incident management workflows, improve SLA adherence, and reduce MTTR. The Senior Data Scientist will work closely with cross-functional teams and contribute to building a robust and efficient operational framework.
Key Responsibilities:Data Science and Model Development:* Design and implement predictive and prescriptive models to address operational challenges.* Develop algorithms to optimize multi-system incident workflows and improve SLA compliance.* Collaborate with data engineers to build scalable data pipelines and ensure efficient data processing.Incident Management Solutions:* Apply advanced analytics to enhance end-to-end incident workflows across multiple systems.* Leverage machine learning to automate detection, triage, and escalation processes.* Monitor and fine-tune models to ensure accuracy, efficiency, and reliability.* Partner with product teams, service delivery managers, and architects to align solutions with business goals.* Act as a subject matter expert in data science, providing insights and recommendations to improve processes.* Translate business requirements into actionable data science solutions.* Analyze existing processes to identify inefficiencies and propose data-driven enhancements.* Stay updated on industry trends, tools, and technologies to incorporate best practices into the team's work.* Contribute to building a library of reusable models and solutions to support the broader organization.* Develop dashboards and reports to visualize insights, track SLA adherence, and measure MTTR improvements.* Communicate findings and progress to both technical and non-technical stakeholders effectively. Qualifications:* Bachelor's or Master's degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, or a related field.* Certifications in AI, machine learning, or data engineering are a plus.* 5+ years of experience in data science, with a focus on machine learning and predictive analytics.* Proven experience deploying machine learning models in production environments.* Experience in incident management or operational optimization is highly desirable.* Strong programming skills in Python, R, and SQL.* Proficiency with machine learning frameworks like Scikit-learn, TensorFlow, or PyTorch.* Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., Azure, GCP, AWS) and MLOps tools.* Experience with ITSM platforms (e.g., ServiceNow) and monitoring tools (e.g., Splunk, Dynatrace).* Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.* Ability to work collaboratively in a cross-functional environment.* Excellent communication skills, with the ability to explain complex concepts to non-technical stakeholders.Preferred:* Hands-on experience in Predictive and Proactive Operations or similar domains.* Knowledge of incident, event, or workflow management processes.* Familiarity with SLA-driven operational environments.* Data-driven mindset with a focus on customer-centric solutions.* Proactive and adaptable, with a passion for continuous learning.* Collaborative and team-oriented, with a strong ability to work across departments.* Ability to design and implement models that enhance multi-system operational efficiency.* Focus on reducing IT operations incidents, false positive alerts, MTTR and improving SLA adherence.* Contribution to building scalable and reusable data science solutions.
Offer due date:2025-01-04
Start date:2025-01-06
End date:2025-12-31 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), http://www.progalaxy.se Kontakt
Asma Bilal asma.bilal@progalaxy.se 0738076207 Jobbnummer
9061034