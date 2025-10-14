Senior Data Engineer to Husqvarna Group
At Husqvarna Group, we are not only building innovative outdoor power tools - we are also transforming into a data-driven, digitally empowered company. Our IT and data landscape spans across continents, cloud platforms and business areas, and we're on a mission to make data a true asset - at every level of the organization.
With a legacy of innovation dating back to 1689 - from sewing machines and motorcycles to chainsaws and robotic lawnmowers. Husqvarna has always evolved with the times. Today, that evolution is digital. and the future is powered by data.
Now, we're looking for a Senior Python Developer to strengthen our data foundation and help take our internal tools to the next level.
About this opportunity
You'll be joining a small and highly skilled core team of three that, over the past five years, has developed and nurtured Husqvarna's data mesh platform. The team supports and guides more than 35 development teams across both Azure and AWS - ensuring scalable, secure and high-quality data solutions across the Group.
In this role, you'll take the lead on developing and maintaining our internal tool Data Registry - the backbone of how we manage and govern data across the organization. You'll design web applications, build pipelines, and contribute to a strong data engineering foundation that enables innovation at scale.
Your role
As Senior Python Developer, you will:
Design, develop and maintain web applications using Python and Django
Create and maintain pipelines in Databricks using PySpark
Be responsible for security of our web application and AWS account(s)
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design and ship new features
Implement robust security and data protection mechanisms
Stay up-to-date with new technologies and innovations in web and data development
About you
You'll thrive in this role if you enjoy combining technical depth with collaboration. You like building things that last - robust, elegant and well-documented solutions others can depend on.
You're curious by nature, humble in your approach and self-driven in execution. You take ownership, listen to your colleagues, and keep an open mind to new ideas. Above all, you care about quality and clarity - both in your code and your communication.
Your technical toolbox
Must-have skills:
Python - deep knowledge of Python and its ecosystem
Django - solid experience building web applications
Web fundamentals - HTML, CSS, JavaScript
AWS - hands-on experience with services such as CloudFormation, ECS, and S3
Infrastructure as Code (IaC) - familiarity with tools like Terraform or AWS CloudFormation
Nice-to-have / merited skills:
Databricks - experience building and maintaining data pipelines
Azure - exposure to Azure services and data tools
DevOps practices - experience automating and optimizing development workflows
Location
This position will be placed in one of our main sites in Sweden - Huskvarna, Stockholm or Jonsered.
With our hybrid working environment, you'll have the flexibility to work both onsite and remotely, promoting a healthy work-life balance. The team usually meets in the office 2-3 times per week.
Your application
We look forward to receiving your application! Please note that selection is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the final application date. For questions about the process, contact Talent Acquisition Partner Kristin Sundlo at kristin.sundlo@husqvarnagroup.com
About Husqvarna Group:
Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as cutting equipment and diamond tools for the light construction and stone industries. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to deliver high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations.
Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 13,300 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 48,4 billion in 2024. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Så ansöker du
