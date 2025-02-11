Senior Data Engineer (GCP)
Norla AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Norla AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Sigtuna
, Västerås
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
About Norla:
Norla is an IT and management consulting company driven by customer satisfaction. We work in a multicultural environment and are guided by our principle of "Mind and Heart." We prioritize that our relationships with our employees ensure their professional growth and success. Together, we collaborate with a network of major actors to discover the best talents to support our clients.
We are looking for a Senior Data Engineer to play a key role in designing, building, and optimizing data pipelines on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). This is a hands-on role that requires deep technical expertise, strong problem-solving skills, and the ability to work with both structured and unstructured data. You will collaborate closely with Data Scientists, ML Engineers, and other stakeholders to develop scalable and efficient data solutions that support advanced analytics and machine learning models.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and maintain scalable, high-performance data pipelines on GCP.
Work with both batch and real-time data processing solutions.
Ensure data quality, consistency, and reliability across various sources.
Optimize data models, query performance, and ETL/ELT processes.
Automate workflows for data ingestion, transformation, and monitoring.
Work closely with Data Scientists and ML Engineers to provide clean, structured, and optimized data.
Implement best practices for cost-effective, scalable data architectures on GCP.
Leverage AI/ML-driven event correlation and predictive analytics to enhance data operations.
Qualifications & Experience
Senior-level experience as a Data Engineer, working on large-scale data systems.
Hands-on expertise with GCP (BigQuery, Dataflow, Cloud Storage, Pub/Sub, Composer, etc.).
Strong programming skills in Python, SQL, and experience with orchestration tools (Airflow, Cloud Composer).
Experience designing and optimizing ETL/ELT pipelines for structured and unstructured data.
Familiarity with event-driven architectures, monitoring tools (e.g., Splunk, ServiceNow), and automation.
Experience collaborating with Data Science and Machine Learning teams to support model training and deployment.
Preferred Skills
Experience integrating ML models into data pipelines.
Knowledge of AI/ML-driven event correlation and predictive analytics.
Hands-on experience with data lake and data warehouse solutions on GCP.
Strong problem-solving skills with a practical, hands-on approach. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-13
E-post: cv@norla.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norla AB
(org.nr 556869-7550) Jobbnummer
9159621