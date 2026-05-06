Senior Data Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-06
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Company description:
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Job description:
This will be us - your new colleagues
We are now recruiting a senior data engineer for our highly skilled team working in one of the most advanced area called HVIA. We build and maintain end to end digital solutions, starting with data engineering pipelines to ML models to front end applications and APIs that matters the most for business users. You will be part of a high performing team of skilled data professionals, such as Data Architects, Data Engineers, ML engineers & Data Analysts. You will closely collaborate with Digital Product Managers and Owners from Volvo Trucks.
What you will be doing
• Collaborate with business stakeholders to translate requirements into robust data solutions.
* Design and implement end-to-end data pipelines for processing and transformation using Azure services , Databricks and DBT.
* Build and develop transformations logic in DBT and Databricks for advanced data processing.
* Set up and manage DevOps environments from scratch - including configurations, CI/CD pipelines, releases, deployments, and hotfixes.
* Write clean, efficient code in SQL, Python and create DBT models and macros.
* Design and author Power BI dashboards
* Integrate APIs and systems, and connect AI models to enterprise workflows.
* Collaborate actively in an Agile environment, ensuring transparency and engagement.
* Handle multiple projects in parallel.
Who are you?
• Over 12 years of experience in data engineering with extensive hands-on work in building and optimizing data pipelines.
* Deep expertise in Azure Services, Databricks, and DBT.
* Strong programming and troubleshooting capabilities in SQL, Python, and PySpark.
* Practical experience setting up and managing DevOps and MLOps pipelines using GitHub.
* Skilled in API/system integration and integration of AI/ML models into production systems.
* Excellent communicator with proven ability to collaborate effectively and engage independently with business stakeholders.
* Solid experience working within Agile delivery frameworks.
* Proficient in data modelling and working with Azure AI services.
* Known for a positive mindset and a strong can-do attitude.
What's in it for you?
Work hands-on with AI in real data engineering workflowsGo beyond experimentation- work with real world challanges of data pipelines in the era of LLMs, agents etcSolve new, unsolved problemsThis is not a mature playbook-you'll define patterns, not just follow them.High-impact, high-visibility workYour innovations will directly influence other data professionals.Measure success through adoption and impactYour work succeeds when others succeed-this is engineering leverage at its best.Build like a startup-at enterprise scaleMove fast, experiment, and ship impactful solutions, while leveraging the reach of a global organisation.End-to-end ownershipTake ideas from concept to production, with real autonomy and responsibility.Collaborate with passionate buildersWork alongside other Data professionals who care deeply about craft, simplicity, and outcomes.
Ready for the next move?
If you are ready to take on a challenge in a dynamic environment and have a curious mind eager to contribute to creating tomorrow's transport and digital service solutions, we welcome your application! Last application date: 31 May 2026 Application screening will start immediately; we look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible. Location: Göteborg, SwedenTiming: ASAP For any questions please contact:
Sanjeet Kumar Jha,
Email: sanjeet.kumar.jha@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Volvo Group Digital Technology & Operations (DTO) is a new division established to integrate the capabilities of VG Digital & IT and VG Connected Solutions to accelerate the digital transformation in Volvo Group. The organizational set up is structured around domains, digital products with functions for digital excellence to deliver outstanding customer experience. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "31346-44159490". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Mr.
Haris Dedic +46 739029779 Jobbnummer
9894421