Senior Data Engineer
Avaron AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-27
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a technically advanced environment in the automotive sector where large volumes of test bed data need to be ingested, processed, and made usable across enterprise systems. The assignment combines data engineering, distributed system design, and domain-specific data handling in a setting with high demands on reliability, performance, and maintainability.
You will work close to complex data flows, specialized file formats, and production-grade pipelines that support testing and analysis. This is a great opportunity if you enjoy solving demanding data challenges in a real-world engineering context.
Job DescriptionYou will build and improve ETL and ELT pipelines for large-scale test bed data ingestion and processing.
You will develop Python-based solutions in a production environment, with a strong focus on object-oriented design and maintainable code.
You will design and evolve distributed systems that handle complex data flows and enterprise integration needs.
You will work with domain-specific data processing, including Sympathy for Data and specialized file formats such as .sydata and .h5.
You will contribute to deployment and operations in a Windows Server environment, including Windows services and PowerShell scripting.
You will support CI/CD flows with GitHub Actions and work with Poetry for dependency and package management.
You will manage and integrate data across Oracle Database, SQL, and MongoDB.
You will work with logging and monitoring, including file system level logging and Grafana.
You will handle infrastructure-related data access such as network drive mounting, SMB/CIFS protocols, and NAS interactions.
RequirementsSenior-level experience in Python 3.9-3.11.
Strong experience in object-oriented programming, including complex class hierarchies and inheritance patterns.
Hands-on experience with multiprocessing and concurrency, including process management, queues, events, and threading.
Experience from enterprise software in the automotive domain.
Experience building production ETL and ELT pipelines.
Experience with large-scale data processing and ingestion.
Experience designing complex distributed systems.
Knowledge of the automotive testing domain and test bed systems.
Experience with Sympathy for Data.
Experience processing multiple data and file formats, including .sydata and .h5.
Experience with Azure.
Experience with Oracle Database, SQL, and MongoDB.
Experience with Windows Server, PowerShell scripting, and Windows service deployment.
Experience with GitHub Actions, Poetry, and logging and monitoring to Grafana.
Experience with network and file system interactions, including SMB/CIFS and NAS.
Ability to complete a background check before the assignment begins.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7641517-1968244". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9877506