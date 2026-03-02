Senior Data Engineer
Avaron AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Malmö
2026-03-02
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a team working at the intersection of robotics and data, building an industrial-scale, cloud-native data platform. The environment spans edge-to-cloud ingestion, secure and governed data access, and scalable batch and streaming processing-where open standards and privacy-by-design are central.
Job DescriptionDesign and evolve a cloud-native data platform using lakehouse/data-lake patterns
Build and operate batch and streaming data pipelines using Python and SQL
Enable high-throughput edge-to-cloud ingestion for video and time-series data using open formats
Implement security and governance controls such as IAM, encryption, and RBAC/ABAC
Drive GDPR/privacy engineering practices across data flows and storage
Establish CI/CD and infrastructure-as-code ways of working, including containerized deployments
Balance performance, reliability, and cost through pragmatic, cost-aware architecture
Collaborate closely with hardware and robotics teams as well as legal/compliance stakeholders
Requirements7+ years building cloud-native data platforms
Hands-on experience with lakehouse/data-lake architectures
Strong skills in Python and SQL for data engineering
Experience building both batch and streaming pipelines
Knowledge of security and governance, including IAM, encryption, and RBAC/ABAC
Experience with GDPR/privacy engineering
Experience with edge-to-cloud ingestion for high-throughput video and/or time-series data using open formats
Experience with CI/CD, infrastructure as code, and containers
Ability to design cost-aware architectures
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Data/Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or similar
A system-thinking, collaborative approach and interest in robotics/data
Nice to haveExperience from one or more cloud platforms: Azure, AWS, or GCP
Experience with technologies such as Spark, Kafka, Event Hubs, Airflow, Data Factory, or Workflows
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7312086-1868307". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Malmö Centralstation (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9771289