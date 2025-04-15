Senior Data Engineer
Lendo is looking for a Data Engineer to join our Data & Machine Learning team and help us take our data infrastructure to the next level.
The roleBe part of a team where data transforms ideas into real impact. As a Data Engineer, you will help build scalable solutions that turn information into insights, enabling smarter decisions across the company. In a collaborative and growth-focused environment, you'll work with experts in engineering, machine learning, and analytics to develop efficient, high-quality and reliable data infrastructure. If you enjoy solving challenges and creating meaningful solutions, this role may be a great fit for you.
Key responsibilities
- Design, build, and maintain scalable, robust, and reliable data pipelines and ETL processes to ingest, process, and transform datasets from various sources.
- Optimize data storage, processing, and retrieval for analytics, marketing, and machine learning applications.
- Ensure that business users (e.g., analysts, marketers, and finance teams) have reliable, well-structured, and timely access to data to support decision-making.
- Ensure data quality, integrity, and governance across our data ecosystem.
- Work closely with software engineers to build near-real-time data ingestion and feature store.
- Implement monitoring and logging solutions to track and manage data pipeline health and performance.
- Collaborate with data scientists, analysts, and other teams to enable analytics and model development.
- Contribute to best practices in data engineering and data management.
- Experienced in data engineering with a strong background in Python and SQL.
- Hands-on experience with Apache Airflow for orchestrating and scheduling data workflows.
- Proficient in working with data warehouses (Snowflake, BigQuery).
- Familiar with streaming data architectures and batch processing.
- Strong experience with cloud platforms (AWS and/or GCP).
- Knowledge of infrastructure-as-code tools (Terraform, CloudFormation) and containerization (Docker, Kubernetes).
- Skilled in CI/CD for data workflows and have experience automating data pipelines.
- Excellent problem-solving skills - able to break down complex issues and find innovative solutions.
- Strong collaboration and communication skills - able to work effectively with cross-functional teams.
- Nice to have: Experience with dbt (Data Build Tool) for transformations in the data warehouse.Why join us?
- Be part of a fast-paced fintech environment where data is at the heart of everything we do.
- Be part of a highly competent and result-driven team that values collaboration, fun, well-being, respect, and trust.
- Work on high-impact initiatives in a data-driven company.
- Experiment, learn, and grow in a supportive and innovative environment.
- Enjoy flexible work arrangements, competitive salary, and a great work culture.
The recruitment processWe conduct interviews and review applications on an ongoing basis, which means the position may be filled before the application deadline. While experience is valuable, we also focus on your potential. To ensure a fair and objective recruitment process, we use work psychology assessments. As part of the process, you will be asked to complete a personality test and a logical reasoning test.We look forward to your application!
Lendo, part of Lendo Group, is a leading marketplace for loans. On our marketplace people seek guidance, browse, get and manage consumer loans, car loans, credit cards, business loans and mortgages. Today we operate in Scandinavia including 250+ employees working each day to empower people to make smart financial decisions that actually make a difference in their lives. Since our humble beginning back in 2007, we have helped thousands of people get a fair price on loans, get in control and let the lenders compete for their business.
Since the launch, we have worked hard to make the market for loans more transparent and digital. After the success in Sweden, we expanded into the Scandinavian countries of Norway and Denmark.
Since 2009 Lendo is also a part of the Schibsted family of brands.
Lendo has always been about helping people keep control over their personal finances and lenders finding quality customers. As a leader in our category, we have made it easier for people to get a fair price on loans, often reducing their interest substantially.
We believe in a market built on trust and transparency. This is why we strive for openness between our customers and partners. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-02
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Schibsted Sverige AB (org.nr 556536-9500)
(org.nr 556536-9500), https://www.lendo.group/ Arbetsplats
Lendo Jobbnummer
9288728