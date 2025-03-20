Senior Data Engineer
2025-03-20
As we transition towards a cloud-based data platform with Microsoft Fabric, we seek a talented Senior Data Engineer to drive this transformation, ensuring scalability, efficiency, and compliance while maintaining operational excellence.
About the role We are looking for a highly skilled and motivated Senior Data Engineer with a strong background in data architecture and engineering to participate in our transition to Microsoft Fabric.
Key tasks and responsibilities:
Data Architecture: Design and implement scalable, high-performance data architectures within Microsoft Fabric.
Define and enforce data modeling standards, best practices, and governance policies.
Develop a comprehensive migration strategy from on-prem SQL databases to Microsoft Fabric, ensuring minimal disruption and optimal performance.
Assess and select appropriate cloud technologies and services to support scalability and long-term sustainability.
Ensure data consistency, quality, and security across the organization.
Data Engineering: Design, develop, and maintain scalable data pipelines for cloud based data platforms as well as on-premise systems.
Optimize ETL processes to integrate and transform data efficiently.
Manage data quality, lineage, and availability across multiple systems.
Collaborate with analytics teams to ensure data is insight-ready and accessible.
Development and Integration: Build and maintain applications and integrations for data ingestion, transformation, and delivery using C# .NET/Python.
Develop and deploy automation workflows and scoring applications to enhance data operations.
Monitor, debug, and resolve application incidents to ensure seamless data processing.
Cloud Transition and Optimization: Migration from on-prem SQL databases to a modern Microsoft Fabric cloud platform, ensuring efficiency and reliability.
Evaluate and implement new tools and technologies to align with our cloud-first strategy.
Define key performance indicators (KPIs) and monitoring mechanisms to track the success of the cloud migration.
Document workflows, integrations, and systems to support scalability and operational excellence.
Other Responsibilities: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to meet technical and business objectives.
Stay updated on industry trends, driving innovation and recommending improvements.
Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior engineers and analysts.
What we offerIn Sergel you are offered an interesting and varied role in one of the leading Credit Management companies in the Nordics. For this position, we welcome applicants belonging to any of our Nordic head offices - Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen or Sandefjord. We offer:
A competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunities to lead innovative projects and shape the future of our data infrastructure.
A collaborative and inclusive team environment.
Professional development and career growth opportunities.
Work with a company at the forefront of the debt collection industry.
Who do we look for?You have strong analytical and problem solving skills, allowing you to manage complex tasks and thrive in a fast changing work environment. You have good business understanding and are result driven and efficient. You are a strong team collaborator with the ability to express your own ideas at the same time as you listen in to your team colleague and others.
Work permit: You need a valid work permit to apply, or be present in the country you are applying for.
Education & Experience: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Data Engineering, or a related field.
Minimum 5 years of experience in data engineering, data architecture, or related roles.
Technical Skills: Expert-level proficiency in SQL for querying, optimization, and troubleshooting.
Strong expertise in C# .NET/Python for application and integration development.
Experience with ETL tools, data pipeline frameworks, and orchestration tools.
Deep understanding of cloud-based platforms (Microsoft Fabric experience is a plus).
Knowledge of data governance, GDPR compliance, and security best practices.
Preferably proven experience in designing and executing cloud migration strategies, particularly from on-prem SQL databases to cloud environments.
Other Skills: Fluency in English required. Knowledge in one or several Nordic languages is a plus.
Strong problem-solving and analytical thinking.
Excellent communication skills to collaborate with technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a dynamic environment.
We value diversity in our team and welcome applicants from all backgrounds. We encourage female candidates to apply for this role.
ApplyDoes this sound interesting? Apply today! If you have any questions about the position, please contact recruiting manager jim.idefeldt@sergel.com
