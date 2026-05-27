Senior Data Engineer - Tech
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Senior Data Engineer, you will shape scalable, reliable, and forward thinking data solutions that empower our product teams and unlock meaningful impact across H&M. You will design and evolve data infrastructure, lead complex technical initiatives, and help create an environment where data enables confident, informed decisions. You'll also play a key role in nurturing a culture of learning and curiosity by guiding others and championing modern engineering practices.
Build and optimize scalable data pipelines and core data infrastructure.
Develop robust solutions using SQL and modern languages like Python or Java.
Turn complex business needs into clear, datadriven solutions.
Improve data systems by identifying and delivering smart optimizations.
Mentor and support other engineers to strengthen the team's capabilities.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will be part of a collaborative data community within our Tech organisation and work closely with Data Engineers across multiple teams and products. You will partner with cross-functional roles such as product managers, program managers, architects and platform teams, and you will collaborate with data science and machine learning colleagues when needed. Depending on the assignment, you may also work with business stakeholders, analysts, governance teams and security specialists and in areas like commercial, marketing, product, supply chain etc.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Experience or a degree in a technical field such as BSc, BE, or similar.
Years of experience in data engineering, with strong skills in SQL, Python, or similar languages.
Strong skills in data modeling, warehousing, and pipeline development
Experience with modern engineering practices and Agile ways of working
A good understanding of business needs within a productfocused environment.
Experience working with areas like Supply Chain, Sales, Logistics, Marketing or Retail is considered beneficial
And people who are...
Clear communicators who enjoy solving problems together.
Skilled at building trust with stakeholders and keeping everyone aligned.
Curious about cloud technologies and eager to choose tools that help the team work smarter.
Motivated by creating solutions that bring meaningful value to people and the organisation.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
We offer all our employee's attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a 25% staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
30 days holiday
We offer a collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
H&M Incentive Program
Wellness benefit 4000kr/year (from Jan 1, 2026)
Benify Benefits Portal
Community with activities
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
We are currently hiring for 4 headcounts. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen (visa karta
)
111 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9931920