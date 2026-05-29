Senior Data Analyst
Ingka Services AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-05-29
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ingka Services AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
WHO YOU ARE
We're looking for someone who's curious about people, data and how decisions are made. Someone who enjoys turning complex data into clear insights, and helping teams move forward with confidence. If you believe that great decisions come from understanding - not guessing - you might be the one we're looking for.
You have solid experience (5+ years) in data analysis, analytics or data science
You're comfortable working with large datasets, using SQL and scripting languages like Python
You enjoy exploring data, spotting patterns and turning them into insights that matter
You understand how to support product teams and business decisions with data
You communicate clearly and can tell a story with data to different audiences
You like working together with others and building strong relationships across teams
WHAT YOU'LL BE DOING DAY TO DAY
Work closely with product teams to support data-driven decision making
Explore and analyse data to uncover insights that improve products and customer experience
Build and maintain data pipelines and queries to ensure reliable and efficient data access
Translate business questions into hypotheses, metrics and analytical approaches
Visualise and communicate insights in a simple and engaging way
Support experimentation, testing and performance measurement
Share knowledge and coach colleagues to strengthen data capabilities across the organisation
Continuously learn and apply new techniques, tools and best practices Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-09
Via epost
E-post: linda.ziethen@ingka.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ingka Services AB
(org.nr 556608-1351)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ingka Services AB Jobbnummer
9936400