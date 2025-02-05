Senior Dast Scanner Developer To Outpost24 In Karlskrona!
2025-02-05
Are you ready to accelerate your career and play a crucial role in shaping the future of Outpost24? We're looking for a passionate Senior DAST Scanner Developer to join our dynamic team in Karlskrona! Dive into exciting projects, leverage cutting-edge cloud technologies, and help build high-performance applications that make a real impact in the world of cybersecurity. Join us and be part of the future-today!
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Senior Developer with a focus on SPA-capable DAST scanners to join our dynamic development team. You will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects, with Golang and cloud technologies within the cyber security domain. In this key position, you'll be designing, developing, and maintaining advanced scanner software within a robust, scalable, microservice-based environment.
As a senior Developer your responsibilities include;
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements and translate them into technical specifications
* Design, develop, and deploy efficient and maintainable services
* Write clean, reusable, and testable code that follows best practices and coding standards
* Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback to ensure code quality and performance
* Identify and troubleshoot software defects and performance issues
* Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability
* Participate in architectural discussions and propose innovative solutions
What kind of experience do you need to succeed in this role?
* Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience)
* 5+ years of software development experience
* Strong proficiency in Golang, including in-depth knowledge of Go frameworks and libraries
* A deep understanding of the technologies involved in modern single-page applications
* Experience building DAST scanners capable of crawling and scanning single-page applications, utilizing for example Playwright and Chromium
* Experience in scalable and cloud native, high availability systems like Kubernetes
* Solid understanding of data structures, algorithms, and software design principles
* Proficiency in using Git or other version control systems
* Experience in JavaScript and/or SPA technologies
Experience with any of the following is a plus;
* Python and Application security
We are looking for someone with experience working with agile development methodologies, combined with excellent problem-solving and analytical skills. Strong communication and collaboration abilities in English are essential, as well as the capacity to thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic work environment. Additionally, personal values that align with our core organizational values-trust, respect, adaptability, and commitment-are highly appreciated. Most importantly, we value a fantastic team player, as we believe the right attitude is everything.
What can we offer You?
We offer you the opportunity to work with experienced software engineers from around the world at a market-leading and innovative Scandinavian SaaS company experiencing strong growth. At Outpost24, we're dedicated to building a diverse and inclusive workplace, where attitude, values and willingness to learn are valued above all. Flexible working hours, a modern work environment with friendly colleagues and exciting tasks. A Scandinavian work culture characterized by creativity, innovation, and work-life balance. We believe in a hybrid work environment, fun company events, team activities and much more!
As part of the recruitment process, we will conduct a background check with security screening.
About Outpost24
We are a leading company in cybersecurity assessments, helping our clients maximize the value of their technology investments. By leveraging our full-stack security insights, our clients can reduce their attack surface regardless of architecture and continuously improve their security posture with minimal effort. Over 3,000 customers in more than 40 countries rely on us to assess their devices, networks, applications, cloud, and container solutions, as well as report compliance with government, industry-specific, and internal regulations.
About Karlskrona
Karlskrona, located in the Blekinge region of Sweden, offers a unique blend of natural beauty and urban amenities. Situated in Sweden's southernmost archipelago, the city provides a harmonious balance between engaging work opportunities and a fulfilling leisure life. For those considering a move to Karlskrona, the municipality's Welcome House Karlskrona offers comprehensive relocation services, including assistance with housing, employment, and education. You can reach them at 0455 - 30 32 75 or via email at inflyttarservice@karlskrona.se
. Living in Karlskrona means being part of a vibrant community with access to both cultural experiences and outdoor activities. The city boasts a rich maritime history, numerous islands to explore, and a variety of housing options, from city-center apartments to seaside cottages.
How to apply
In this recruitment Outpost24 is collaborating with Experis IT. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Recruitment Consultant Carina Berg by phone 070-377 07 47 or e-mail, at carina.berg@se.experis.com
or Jenny Flygare by phone to 070 - 255 71 43, or e-mail, at jenny.flygare@se.experis.com
. To apply for the position, please use www.experis.se.
Since the selection and interviews take place continuously during the application period, submitting your application early improves your chances of being considered. If you have questions or need help with the process, don't hesitate to ask.
