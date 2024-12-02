Senior Cyber Engineer
2024-12-02
WHO YOU ARE
At Ingka group
We set the digital agenda to keep IKEA leading in an uncertain and fast moving environment. We drive the development, provision and operation of our digital products and services through the use of new and existing technology and agile delivery methods to deliver at pace.
At the same time, we provide a home for digital skills to both develop and extend the technical, people and business skills needed to ensure continuous development and growth of our digital capability.
If you are interested in cyber security - have you asked yourself what are the challenges of creating secure software? What do we mean by software security, and why do we struggle with it? Then you could be the one we are looking for!
At IKEA we are building, integrating and using software to solve complex problems. To fulfill our IKEA vision, "a better everyday life for the many people," we need to ensure that the software we create, and use is safe for both our customers and co-workers.
We are looking for a software engineer with security interest or a security engineer to join the Software Security Capability to help us reach new heights in software security.
We prefer that you have experience in the following:
Working in large scale, enterprise software development as a Software-, DevOps- or Security engineer with clear understanding of Software Development Lifecycle for Product Security.
Software Development, preferably with React or Node.js
DevSecOps practices to automate CI/CD pipelines using GitHub Actions, Github Workflows.
Cloud native applications preferably in Google Cloud Platform or Azure.
Working with software security - either by similar software/application security positions or experience writing secure software as a developer.
A DAY IN YOUR LIFE WITH US
We expect that you understand the complexities in security and risk mitigations in software development that manifest themselves in complex and distributed systems. You know that things are not black and white. You are curious, open minded and can work independently towards a common goal.
What you'll be doing day to day
Work within the central Software Security Capability, focusing on building the central capability for securing software at scale.
Define IKEA-specific best-in-class security automation strategies and practices that can be used by product teams.
Help develop and build the Cyber Security ecosystems for orchestrating the Cyber Security and Privacy requirements, controls and data on controls implementations.
Create automation together with security engineers and product teams across the company that enables us as a company to utilize the strengths of automated security testing.
Improve and expand on the types of techniques that we utilize today, i.e., code scanning, container scanning, dependency analysis, fuzzing and dynamic analysis.
TOGETHER AS A TEAM
We are looking for people to join us who share and are passionate about our IKEA culture and values which play a major part in our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA, it's important that you naturally lead with our values in mind such as togetherness, renew and improve, simplicity, different with a meaning and caring for people and planet. You can read more about our values and life at IKEA at ikea.com.
You would be joining the Cyber Security Capability, a part of Ingka Group Digital where we set the digital agenda to keep IKEA leading in an uncertain and fast-moving environment. We drive the development, provision and operation of our digital products and services using new and existing technologies, as well as agile delivery methods to deliver at pace.
At the same time, we provide a home for digital skills to both develop and extend the technical, people and business skills needed to ensure continuous development and growth of our digital capability.
QUESTIONS AND SUPPORT? LETS CONNECT.
