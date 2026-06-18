Senior Customer Success Manager
Autodesk Aktiebolag / Säljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-18
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How can you contribute to our team and our organization?
Real Customer Success comes from the heart. You will be acting as the single point of contact for Autodesk and key customer stakeholders within our largest accounts in the Nordics. Our CSMs drive post-sale account management and customer relationship development while providing strategic advisory services and coordinating support to maximize a customer's return on investment in Autodesk solutions. The CSM utilizes a combination of industry knowledge, business strategy expertise, product knowledge and account management experience to help Autodesk's customers innovate more quickly and gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace. We serve a variety of clients in the AECO and MFG industry and experience from working with or in these areas is beneficial.
If you have the best customer management and business consultancy skills around and you are passionate about engaging your customers and expanding their usage of Autodesk solutions AND have impeccable relationship skills to create win/win environments for all parties that you work with – Let's talk!
Responsibilities
Accelerates adoption of new solutions by helping prioritize projects and support activities that deliver the best ROI within the shortest timeframe
Establishes measurable criteria for success and assists in building organizational alignment
Develops and maintains a strategic customer success plan with a select group of named accounts to ensure the successful and broad adoption of Autodesk solutions
Collaborates with internal subject matter experts to translate customer business/technical challenges into business solutions based on Autodesk products & services, augmented with 3rd-party technology as required
Becomes established as a trusted advisor and industry thought leader through identifying, creating, and promoting compelling insights related to area of expertise
Collaborates with the consulting and support services teams from proposal through delivery, including identifying and ensuring delivery and adoption risks are managed
Creates and coordinates account documentation including reports, proposals, business assessments and recommendations
Develops and maintains close relationships with key management sponsors and decision makers within a select group of names accounts (from key users to CXO)
Accountable for post-sale account management and drives account adopt and scale strategy with wider account team members (Sales, Delivery, ISM, PDG)
Minimum Qualifications
Minimum 5+ years in leading customer-facing organizations is Mandatory
Industry experience form AECO and/or MFG is Mandatory
Relevant Bachelor's degree
Additional skills
Strong empathy for customers AND passion for revenue and growth
You want to help and serve our customers: They win, so you win
You're driven: No one needs to push you to excel; it's just who you are
Eager to learn, adapt and perfect your work; you seek out help and put it to good use
Ability to manage influence through persuasion, negotiation, and consensus building
Deep understanding of value drivers in recurring revenue business models
Strong financial acumen including analytical and process-oriented mindset
Enthusiastic and creative leader with the ability to inspire others
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Background in post-sale and sales experience preferred Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-28
E-post: Maia.cantini@autodesk.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Autodesk Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556239-8189) Arbetsplats
Autodesk AB Jobbnummer
9971389