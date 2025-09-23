Senior Critical Environment Technician
2025-09-23
Overview
As a Senior Critical Environment Technician (CET) in Microsoft's Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) team, you will maintain the critical infrastructure that keeps our datacenters running. Responsibilities include coordinating with suppliers and vendors, partnering with management on operational, risk, and safety matters, mentoring other CE Technicians, performing hands-on maintenance, responding to onsite incidents, and using telemetry and monitoring platforms to track equipment performance.
Microsoft's CO+I is the engine that powers cloud services such as Bing, Office 365, Xbox, OneDrive, and Azure. CETs deliver the core infrastructure and foundational technologies behind these services. CO+I emphasizes professional growth with career rotation programs, diversity and inclusion training, and opportunities for professional certification.
Microsoft operates a global portfolio of more than 200 datacenters in 32 countries, supporting over one billion customers and 20 million businesses. Sustainability and operational excellence are central to our design and operations as we continue to scale as a world-class cloud provider.
Our mission is to empower every person and organization to achieve more. We embrace a growth mindset, innovate to empower others, and work together with respect, integrity, and accountability to create an inclusive culture where everyone can thrive.
Responsibilities
Serve as an operations specialist in one major area (electrical, mechanical, controls, generators) and handle advanced tasks independently.
Inspect and supervise critical environment equipment (controls, HVAC, mechanical systems), buildings, and grounds for unsafe or abnormal conditions and escalate as required.
Use the computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) to track equipment assets and complete maintenance work orders.
Lead onsite incident response teams for abnormal conditions, coordinating with other critical facilities professionals to perform corrective repairs safely and efficiently.
Develop, enhance, or follow existing emergency operating procedures (EOPs), methods of procedure (MOPs), and standard operating procedures (SOPs).
Perform planned, predictive, and corrective maintenance and repairs on critical equipment (electrical, mechanical, cooling systems) and escalate issues when appropriate.
Troubleshoot equipment, systems, subsystems, and components independently within your trained discipline(s).
Provide guidance and consultation to less experienced colleagues in system troubleshooting.
Ensure compliance with safety and security requirements, including job hazard assessments, environmental health and safety standards, toolbox talks, and business processes, performing all work safely and reliably.
Model Microsoft's culture and values in all activities.
Required Qualifications
High school diploma, GED, or equivalent and extensive experience in mission-critical services or high-availability environments (e.g., datacenters, oil and gas refineries, hospitals, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing); or equivalent experience.
Relevant expertise in a specialized area such as mechanical, electrical, or controls.
Background Check Requirements
Must meet Microsoft, customer, and/or government security screening requirements.
Must pass the Microsoft Cloud Background Check upon hire or transfer and every two years thereafter.
Preferred Qualifications
High school diploma, GED, or equivalent and significant experience in mission-critical environments; or an associate degree or technical trade certification (military, trade school) or higher education with proficiency in mission-critical services; or equivalent experience. Så ansöker du
