Senior Corporate Lawyer

Join Our Legal Team as a Corporate Lawyer!
Are you a legal professional seeking a dynamic role where your expertise can make a significant impact? We are currently seeking a SeniorCorporate Lawyer to join our esteemed legal team.
The inclusion of a corporate lawyer serves as an invaluable addition to the legal team, providing essential support in navigating evolving legislation, managing the complexities of foreign expansion, and conducting regular reviews of contracts. This role enhances the legal team's capabilities, ensuring comprehensive coverage and adept handling of the group's legal affairs.
Location: Borås or Stockholm.
Key Responsibilities:
Providing legal advise on all levels within the company
Ensuring legislative compliance
Supporting foreign expansion efforts
Conducting thorough contract reviews
Mitigating legal risks
Providing expertise in dispute resolution
Contributing to ethical and regulatory adherence
Conducting legal investigations and risk assessments
Developing the legal function
Qualifications and Previous Experience:
Hold a legal degree, preferably a Master's in Law, with demonstrable expertise in corporate law.
At least 5 years' experience within the banking sector, showcasing a strong background in financial legal matters.
Experience in working within an international environment is advantageous.
Proficient in both English and Swedish languages.
Possess strong legal expertise with a focus on banking regulations and compliance.
We are seeking an individual with meticulous attention to detail, a strong business orientation, and excellent communication skills to effectively engage with stakeholders across the organization.
If you're ready to take on a challenging yet rewarding role, we invite you to join our team!
