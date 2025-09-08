Senior Core Platform Engineer
Do you want to work with the latest technologies and highly skilled colleagues, at a world leading company? Then you might be the one we are looking for to join us at Technologies, one of the departments within Axis R&D, with responsibility for developing Axis product platforms that are the base for all Axis Video Surveillance Products.
Who is your future team?
Product Platforms is a key part of the Technologies department at Axis R&D. Currently, it consists of four highly skilled and motivated R&D teams based in Lund, featuring a great mix of junior and senior team members. Our teams value personal growth, collaboration, and teamwork. If you're someone who enjoys making an impact and contributing to positive change, you'll feel right at home with us.
We are now expanding and building a new team in our Stockholm office to strengthen our capabilities.
The Product Platforms team in Stockholm will play a vital role in developing and configuring the software for Axis' new technology platforms based on our in-house engineered ARTPEC system-on-chips, which will be used in our next generations of video surveillance products. The platforms we develop are Linux-based and the the development environment is also Linux. The initial work for the team will focus on requirements, design, implementation, and validation of the boot, security and CPU subsystems. In addition to working closely with some of the Product Platform teams in Lund, the new team will also collaborate closely with the ASIC team based in our Stockholm office.
What you'll do here as Senior Core Platform Engineer?
In your daily work, you will typically engage in the following activities:
* Collaborate with ASIC design engineers to research and develop solutions for Axis ' ASIC and product platforms, in particular the SW aspects;
* Participate in design reviews, technical discussions and specifications to ensure the quality and feasibility of solutions.
* Design, implement or utilize test environments needed to validate and/or optimize our solution designs.
* Prepare SW for and participate in bring-up and validation of our SoCs. This includes debugging issues and implementing solutions.
* Evaluation of hardware blocks, platforms and related documentation (mainly from a SW perspective, Linux kernel in particular).
* Interact with internal and external teams (e.g. customers, partners or suppliers).
* Participate in development and maintenance of existing Linux kernel platforms (e.g. previously developed platforms and products).
In this role, you will (together with skilled colleagues) mainly be working in the following areas:
* IP evaluation and selection (primary responsibility).
* All kind of engineering activities related to Linux kernel development (e.g. driver development, kernel configuration, upstream activities, provide domain expertise to other teams, etc).
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
You are an analytic and dedicated person with a strong personal drive and an ability to work both unsupervised and as a part of a team. You have the ability to think ahead and understand and manage consequences of complex decisions or findings. You are good at collaborating with people with different backgrounds (e.g. ASIC engineers, other SW teams, external partners and managers) and have a strong attention to detail.
Required qualifications:
* A master's degree in computer science, physics, mathematics, electrical engineering or similar.
* Background in Linux kernel development.
* Experience in embedded C development and debugging, particularly close to hardware.
* Familiarity with version control systems and code review tools (Git and Gerrit).
Additional valuable qualifications:
* Experience in working with Linux kernel upstream.
* Background including SoC design work from a SW perspective.
* ASIC IP configuration experience.
* A good understanding of the boot process of embedded devices.
* Basic understanding of ASIC design.
* Experience from using QEMU as a tool to make a system simulation environment.
* Experience with Python and Rust development.
The position is office-based and you will be located in Axis office in Stockholm, Sweden.
What Axis have to offer
Openness might be a buzz word in other companies, but at Axis this is the core of who we are. Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. We have realized that great ideas can come from anywhere. This is why we encourage everybody to contribute and innovate. If you are a person that likes to get involved and make a difference and nudge the world a little bit in the right direction, you will find a home with us.
This is a unique opportunity to be part of building our new R&D office in Stockholm. On one hand, having the advantages of being a small and agile site while at the same time being part of an exciting, successful organization that is already the world leader in network video.
We offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning fika every day, company bonus, attractive wellness benefits, health insurance - to name a few.
We hope you are really inspired by the job description and found a potential match! We are looking forward to receiving your application!
If you have any questions, get in touch with Erik Thored, Engineering Manager for the Common Core Platforms team, at +46 46 272 1800.
