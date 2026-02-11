Senior Consultant
Role - Senior Consultant
Technology - SAP S/4HANA
Location - Sweden
Compensation - Competitive (including bonus)
Job Description
Today, the corporate landscape is dynamic and the world ahead is full of possibilities! None of the amazing things we do at Infosys would be possible without an equally amazing culture, the environment where ideas can flourish and where you are empowered to move forward as far as your ideas will take you.
At Infosys, we assure that your career will never stand still, we will inspire you to build what's next and we will navigate further together. Our journey of learnability, values and trusted relationships with our clients continue to be the cornerstones of our organization and these values are upheld only because of our people.
Your role
Infosys is seeking a skilled and motivated Senior Consultant - SAP to join our SAP practice. This role is ideal for professionals with strong functional or technical SAP expertise who are passionate about delivering high-impact solutions and driving digital transformation for global clients. You will be responsible for leading key workstreams, supporting solution design, and ensuring successful project delivery across SAP S/4HANA engagements.
Key Responsibilities:
• Deliver SAP consulting services across full lifecycle implementations and transformation programs.
• Play a key role as a Functional or Technical Consultant in SAP S/4HANA projects (Greenfield, Brownfield, or Hybrid).
• Collaborate with clients to understand business requirements and translate them into SAP solutions.
• Utilize SAP toolchain for configuration, development, or administration tasks.
• Contribute to solution proposals, effort estimations, and project planning activities.
• Work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure timely and quality delivery.
• Demonstrate flexibility in managing multiple tasks and priorities in a dynamic environment.
• Foster a collaborative team culture and maintain a positive, results-oriented mindset.
Required Qualifications:
• Good functional (SAP Finance/Manufacturing/Logistics/Sales) in one or two SAP ERP skills
• Experience in SAP S/4HANA, EWM, TM, Business AI, LeanIX, Signavio, Cloud ALM
• Hands-on SAP consulting experience.
• Minimum of 3 full lifecycle SAP project implementations.
• Experience as a Functional or Technical Consultant in SAP projects.
• Exposure to at least two types of S/4HANA projects: Greenfield, Brownfield, or Hybrid.
• Proficiency in SAP toolchain usage or administration.
• Strong skills in solution proposal development and effort estimation.
• Excellent communication, teamwork, and client interaction skills.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Exposure to multiple SAP modules or skill areas within the SAP product portfolio.
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through the many next of their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
Visit www.infosys.com
to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.
