Senior Concept/Design Engineer
2023-10-12
Job description
We are looking for new colleagues to join our team in a new automotive assignment.
The team, Exterior systems, handles all exterior plastic parts, exterior lighting, glazing, mirrors and functional black trim, such as under body panels and absorbers. You will work in a highly professional and skilled team in a challenging environment developing advanced solutions. Your personality and expertise should like both concept work, and maintenance to deliver a good product.
Last date to apply is 2023-10-31. Selection and interviews will take place continuously. The position may be filled before the application deadline, so apply as soon as possible.
Responsibilities
AS an Senior Concept/ Design Engineer it is crucial that you have good knowledge in CATIA solid, surface and 3D-PMI.
You will have to manage full releases in Teamcenter.
You will work in close co-operation with other component owners and focus on generate concepts, finalize detail design and develop solutions for problems in vehicles.
You will work in a highly professional and skilled team in a challenging environment developing advanced solutions.
Qualifications
Excellent CATIA and design skills, models and surfaces.
Plastic Design know-how is a must, especially in large exterior / interior plastics, such as bumper systems.
TCe skills.
Launch Activities Know-how, i.e good understanding how to make updates with restrictions as already existing tool.
System knowledge, such as Pedestrian and Low speed crashes are considered as a good merit.
