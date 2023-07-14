Senior Cloud Engineer
2023-07-14
The Global Headquarters for Volvo Financial Services is seeking a Cloud Engineer Senior Level to develop Global Platforms to enable Financial Services expansion, safeguard Market Flexibility, explore Data Opportunities, and engage Cyber security on the Volvo Financial Services Global HQ team.
What you will do
As a Cloud Engineer, you will be part of VFS who, in partnership with the Volvo Group brands, is facilitating the development of common Services platforms that are supporting Volvo Group's expansion.
Using CAST model (Common Architecture, Shared Technology) this allows VFS to create scalable, cost-effective global solutions, while giving Volvo Group brands the ability to deliver high value to their customers and employees.
Your starting point will be to, together with your colleagues at VFS and in the broad cross-functional network at the Volvo Group, take responsibilities in the following areas:
• Be responsible for creating/designing and maintaining Azure cloud-based platforms (IaaS/PaaS/SaaS)
• Need to have a great understanding of how these systems operate and should be able to configure the platform to suit the requirement of the software application
• Focus on maintaining the existing systems
• Be responsible for infrastructure, managing environments, monitoring
• Provide input into the application design related to logging, telemetry, etc. to best support daily operations, debugging and investigative needs
• Provide input to the application design related to high availability, backup strategy, load balance, network
• Work closely with the product team to ensure that we have the right, scalable solution
• Manage Azure Subscriptions (provisioning and decommissioning)
• Troubleshoot incidents, identify root causes, fix and document problems, and implement preventive measures
• Review solutions during key milestones of development, ensuring the deliverables and documents produced are traceable and adhere to specifications
• Consult with other engineers to identify current operating procedures and clarify design and implementation objectives
• Formulate plans using industry-standard techniques to outline task required to deliver committed user stories
• Work effectively as a member within an Agile team
• Ensure that tasks set out by the product owner are delivered on time with desired quality
• Provide infrastructure automation deployments scripts
Your future team
You will report directly to the DevSecOps & Cloud Service Platforms Chapter Lead. Digital and IT is the engine of the VFS business, and we continue our strategic journey to further improve performance and to deliver the best customer experience in the industry. In this exciting environment, we are focused on Digital Innovation to meet the demands or our customers in an increasingly digitalized world.
In many of our markets, VFS has won the Great Place To Work award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers. The preferred location is Gothenburg, Sweden where we are establishing our new Global Hub; alternative locations are Greensboro, NC (USA) or Bangalore (India). Other VFS locations can be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, we believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference at VFS. If you, besides your genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, also have a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset, and take a proactive approach to handling all responsibilities, idea generation, and recommendations for productivity and efficiency - then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
• University degree or equivalent in IT
• 7+ years of working experience as a Cloud Engineer
• 5+ years of working experience with Azure CloudStrong Azure Cloud infrastructure knowledge and practice
• Strong DevOps experience- automation of infrastructure deployment
• Excellent knowledge of Azure DevOps, Yaml, Pipelines, ARM templates/Bicep, PowerShell.
• Proven work experience of different cloud platforms
• Pragmatic and resilient mindset
• Strong communication skills to work with global multicultural teams, English required
• Skills to train/coach/mentor other colleagues as needed
• Microsoft Azure certifications a plus
• Automotive and/or financial banking industry experience preferred
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid and competitive package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy a diverse working environment with a culture of care and inclusion. As an investment, we support your personal development and growth to achieve your career aspirations. Volvo Financial Services is an on-site business and we understand that you might need occasional or temporary flexibility, which your leader is equipped to manage and fits well to our culture, as being together enables us to build upon our innovative and collaborative culture, as well as develop you for continued success.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you. We'll discuss how we can help each other on our journey together. Don't hesitate to connect with us.
• Guillaume Moulinet, EaaS Platform Director, email: guillaume.moulinet@volvo.com
• Anitra Satterfield, Global People & Culture Business Partner, email: anitra.satterfield@volvo.com
