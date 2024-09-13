Senior Chief Design Architect
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
As Chief Design Architect, you will have the responsibility for both bridging Design and Engineering strategies as well as creatively provide the Design space for designers while also securing the most efficient, versatile, and futureproof platform engineering. You will bring forward Design intentions to platform development in various activities within GTT and across Business Areas within Volvo Group. You will lead, guide, and support highly skilled and motivated colleagues and work cross-functionally with relevant internal and external stakeholders and partners.
The position has three principal areas of responsibility:
* Architecture development: Work closely with GTT Vehicle Architecture Engineers to fully understand tomorrow's business challenges, opportunities, and prerequisites in terms of future product portfolio, modularity, safety, features, technology, streams roadmaps, manufacturing, cost, and industry trajectories. This will secure that the Advanced Design Team works within the right design space and push the limit where relevant and possible.
* Design Concept development: Lead deeper technical studies of concepts towards Innovations, great User Experiences, Ergonomics, Brand distinction, Personalization, Modularity, Sustainability, and other aspects where Design brings value to the table.
Design communication: Provide Design related input to platform engineering and architectural governance by constant dialogue and deep relationships through preparation of analysis, concepts, strategies, and decision material for various decision foras. Also make sure the Advanced Design team always are working on the latest set of information and decisions.
Within this role, you'll be responsible for representing the Advanced Design Teams in presentations to the Design Management Team, various GTT workshops, and decision forums. You'll collaborate closely with cross-truck Brand Design Directors to pinpoint upcoming product needs and explore fresh avenues for differentiation. Ensuring a Designs input on a stable, lasting and versatile vehicle architecture for Volvo Group's truck brands will be a priority, achieved through your influential role in R&D activities, particularly emphasizing modular solutions and layout interfaces. Expect the closest cooperation with Advanced Engineering groups across diverse studies and projects.
Who are you?
You're an experienced Design Architect/Studio Engineer, driven by a passion to explore and innovate user-centric concepts. With a Bachelor's degree in relevant Engineering or Design education, you bring ten years of experience in Design Architecture/Studio Engineering within the automotive product design realms. Any additional experience in pure platform and architecture engineering is a definite plus.
Your proficiency extends to Engineering and Design Software Tools such as CATIA, enabling you to deeply engage in analyzing and crafting architectural solutions hands-on. Your persona is characterized by a positive mindset and a determined "we-can-do-it" attitude, empowering you to drive initiatives both within and outside your organization confidently. Your strength lies in a profound technical and design acumen, understanding the intricate interplay of proportions, ergonomics, user experience, legal requirements, and engineering constraints.
Your profile encompasses a business-oriented visionary and problem solver, showcasing robust analytical and strategic skills. Excellent communication and presentation abilities complement your passion for influencing and inspiring others through factual reasoning, engaging, and influencing individuals at all levels. Naturally innovative, you possess creative leadership qualities that drive informal change, keeping ahead of the curve in a dynamic landscape.
What's in it for you?
Volvo Group Design is the key function within Volvo Group to imagine future products, connect the dots between user/customer needs, tech streams and business objectives by forming future product experiences virtually and physically far into the future. Design of what to come products is a powerful tool to align stakeholders on all levels in the company on same scenarios to analyze and create common visions. We always encourage people to take individual responsibility and we offer exciting and challenging assignments in a highly innovative and complex environment. The position offers excellent opportunities for you to use your own initiative. We strongly believe that high performance comes from a collaborative, inclusive and playful environment.
Volvo Group Trucks Technology are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality. We find that well-balanced working teams increase group dynamics, creativity, and innovative approaches to better solutions.
Curious and want to know more? Please contact me:
Glen Barlow, Manager Advanced Design Platform, glen.barlow@volvo.com
