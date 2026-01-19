Senior Chief Accountant
2026-01-19
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Chief Accountant to join an industrial organization focused on advanced ceramic materials for demanding applications. You will be part of a dedicated finance environment and collaborate closely with the business while ensuring high-quality accounting and reporting to the group head office. The role combines hands-on ownership with continuous improvement of routines and processes.
Job DescriptionOwn day-to-day accounting and lead monthly and annual closing activities
Ensure compliance with applicable accounting laws, regulations, and internal policies
Prepare annual reports and support tax filings
Manage VAT and tax-related accounting matters
Contribute to budgeting and forecasting work
Develop, streamline, and improve accounting processes and routines
Act as the main point of contact for auditors and relevant authorities
Manage accounts receivable
Manage accounts payable
RequirementsFluent in English
Relevant academic degree in finance/accounting
Several years of experience in qualified accounting roles
Strong knowledge of accounting principles and regulatory frameworks
Proficiency in ERP systems and Excel
Nice to haveExperience working in international operations
Experience working within a large corporate group
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-22
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7073548-1797177". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
841 99 LJUNGAVERK Jobbnummer
9693156