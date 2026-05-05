Senior Chassis Concept Engineer
Randstad AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-05
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Job description
Are you ready to define the DNA of future mobility? We are looking for a visionary Senior Chassis Concept Engineer who thrives in the intersection of high-performance engineering and cutting-edge electric vehicle platforms. In this role, you won't just be following blueprints, you will be the one sketching the future, conducting studies, and developing the platform concepts that will set new standards for vehicle dynamics and driver experience. If you have a "find a way" attitude and a passion for kinematics, this is where your expertise makes a real-world impact.
Our Offering
At Randstad, we believe in the power of people. As a consultant with us, you are a valued specialist. We offer a competitive salary and benefits package including pension and insurance, a dedicated consultant manager to support your career growth, and access to a vast network of industry-leading companies and innovative projects. We pride ourselves on a workplace culture that values diversity and inclusion, ensuring you have the support you need to excel.
About Randstad Engineering
Randstad Engineering specializes in the field of technical consultancy and engineering solutions. We are part of Randstad, a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. With a strong local foundation and a global network, we offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments for specialists within mechanical, electrical, and industrial engineering. As a partner for talent, we help engineers secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills, and find purpose in high-tech environments.
Responsibilities
You will be the technical engine of the Chassis & Electrical Drive team, driving the development of future platform concepts and conducting in-depth studies. Your work involves designing and updating concept parts in Catia V5 with a focus on industrialization, building kinematic models for package studies, and performing detailed K&C analysis on suspension layouts. Beyond the technical design, you act as the primary contact for key suppliers in performance-oriented projects and manage the Bill of Materials. You will also support the technical project lead throughout the entire development cycle, from timing and sourcing to final homologation.
Application
Does this sound like your next challenge? We apply continuous selection and interviews, so we encourage you to send in your application as soon as possible. We look forward to hearing from you and exploring how you can shape the future of chassis engineering together with us!
Qualifications
To thrive and succeed in this role, we believe you have a degree in Mechanical, Mechatronics, or Automotive Engineering followed by at least 10 years of experience within Chassis System Development. You are highly proficient in Catia V5 (including DMU Kinematics), TeamCenter, and Adams, and you possess a deep understanding of various suspension layouts.
As a person, you are a self-driven problem solver with a positive, creative attitude. You are comfortable working independently but also enjoy collaborating in a high-performance, cross-cultural environment. We are particularly impressed if you have experience from motorsport or high-performance projects and possess excellent technical project management skills. Since the environment is international, excellent communication skills in English are a must.
About the company
Randstad
På Randstad vet vi att alla människor har en plats på arbetsmarknaden. Med verksamhet över hela landet och inom alla kompetensområden hjälper vi människor att hitta ett jobb som känns bra, och där de får möjlighet att växa, utvecklas och uppnå sin fulla potential. Med närmare 600 000 anställda i 38 länder är Randstad världsledande inom HR-tjänster, med målsättningen att bli världens främsta och mest uppskattade partner på arbetsmarknaden. Genom att kombinera vår passion för människor med kraften i dagens teknologi hjälper vi människor och företag att uppnå deras fulla potential. Vi kallar det Human Forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718), https://randstad.se/job-redirect/cc230661-4665-43ea-8c05-fbb343215db4
Pumpgatan 1 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9893568