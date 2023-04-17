Senior Character Artist
Starbreeze AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
As a Senior Character Artist, you will be responsible for the creation and development as well as process and planning for all character assets. You will be involved in driving and developing the structure and setup of the content pipeline. This puts high demand on technical and creative problem-solving as well as strong visual execution. To thrive in this role, strong written and spoken communication are a must. And cross-department collaboration needs to be second nature.
As a senior member of the art department, the expectation to be self-driven and motivated is high, as you have ownership within your specific area, and the autonomy to evolve and drive it with minimum inputs if necessary.
Job Tasks:
• Modeling, texturing, and implementation of in-game models;
• Working with shaders and content setup;
• Being able to follow references, concepts, and art direction while also having the initiative to take the work further independently;
• Identifying functional and technical aspects of both realistic and stylised assets;
• Participate in design choices and communicate with peers, managers, and vendors;
• Work closely with the team and mentor junior talent, to ensure that quality is consistent and cohesive;
• Maintaining and evolving the 3D asset pipeline.
Requirements:
• At least 6+ years of experience working as a Character artist within games;
• Experience working on at least 2+ released AAA games, and in a Senior level role for 1+;
• A great sense of anatomy, scale and proportions, materials, color, and light;
• Great experience and knowledge working with shaders, pipelines, and PBR;
• Knowledge and interest in both technical setups and mechanical functions;
• Proven knowledge of asset creation, in-game model, UV layout, and LODs;
• Great understanding of real-time graphics with proven experience in creating both realistic and stylised characters;
• Good understanding of customization systems, both in their technical setup and asset authoring;
• Fluent in English with good communication skills, both verbally and in writing;
• Strong artistic skill set, a good sense of scale and proportions, materials, color, and light;
• Previous experience mentoring artists through daily feedback and documentation;
• Familiar with project management software, e.g. Jira, Confluence and Shotgrid;
• Well-versed with Maya, Z-brush and Photoshop;
• Great knowledge in Substance designer and Painter;
• Experience of working with photogrammetry is a plus;
• Great with time estimations, assessments and prioritizing;
• Experience working with Unreal, Unity or similar game engine;
• Ability to work in a team, communicate well and being proactive;
• Structured and technical with experience in outsource management;
• Have an expert understanding of game production and have a proven ability to problem-solve, schedule and monitor tasks for yourself or a small team.
Still reading? Great, because here comes the good part:
We offer you a position at a company where we value empowerment, agility and ownership. While we evolve we want you to grow with us and to develop as a professional.
Sounds good? Then we can't wait to see your resume and meet you!
We recommend that you apply as soon as possible, as interviews are held continuously. Send your application with a resume and portfolio in English. All applications must include a portfolio to be considered.
