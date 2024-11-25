Senior Change & Process Specialist in the Data Evolution team
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 27457
Are you a highly independent top performer with high integrity looking for new challenges? Then we have the perfect role for you! We are looking for a Senior Change & Process Specialist to join our newly established Data Evolution team in Group Data Management (GDM). This is an opportunity for you to grow and be part of an interesting journey, working with some of the most important and interesting parts of the bank.
About this opportunity
You will join a small Nordic team that is looking for someone who can excel in a fast-paced work setting, is goal-oriented, pragmatic and capable of juggling multiple tasks. You are highly motivated and thrive both as a part of a team or individually, handling diverse tasks while maintaining exceptional quality. Your strong communication and presentation skills and ability to effectively influence through your interactions, while showing respect and trust, and approach challenges with an open and positive mind are crucial for success in this role.
In our dynamic and ever-evolving work environment, we value professionals who can handle tight deadlines, have a solutions- and value-focused mindset, and consistently deliver results.
What you'll be doing
As theSenior Change & Process Specialist, you will play an integral role in providing the expertise necessary for GDM to manage initiatives to evolve data management through collaboration within GDM as well as with our stakeholders and other Business Areas.
Tasks you will be working with include:
* Participate in or lead projects, task forces and working groups within our area of focus
* Proactively advise and support Business Areas, GDM and other group functions to identify key components to manage and improve data management and the collaboration with GDM
* Support and/or driving work related to review gaps identified by Group Internal Audit (GIA) and Second Line of Defence (2LoD) with/or on behalf of management in GDM
* Help identify opportunities to enhance the data risk awareness and culture, including proactive identification and mitigation of risks
* Strengthen our work with internal controls and our control environment
This role is based in Helsinki or Stockholm office.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in how we work and how we make decisions - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are/have:
* Love new challenges and take them on with courage, integrity and drive to succeed
* Feel ownership and never leave anything until it is fully delivered or handed over to someone else
* Organized with attention to details
* Skilled at transforming complex ideas into clear, engaging explanations and plans for stakeholders at all levels
* Willing to speak up, even when it is difficult
* Skilled at stakeholder management
* Experience in Project Management
* Experience managing business risks
* At least 10 years of relevant experience
* Master's or Bachelor's degree in a relevant field
* Excellent English skills (written & spoken)
In addition the following is considered advantageous:
* Management consultancy experience
* Experience working in a regulated industry
* Experience working with design and testing of controls
If this sounds like you, and you are eager to learn and develop both yourself and our team, it might be you who we're looking for!
Next steps
Please note that we will start interviews already before job opening closes, submit your application as soon as possible, no later than 09/12/2024. For more information, you're welcome to contact hiring manager at jesper.frantzich@nordea.com
.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "27457-43000493". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Jobbnummer
9028202