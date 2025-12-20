Senior Category Buyer
2025-12-20
Join a rapidly growing FMCG company entering an exciting new strategic phase. Thrive in an environment of open communication and strong teamwork, making a significant impact on their global portfolio.
Our client is a FMCG company in Northern Europe. Its core markets are located in the Nordic region and parts of Western Europe, and its products are sold in more than 60 countries worldwide. You'll join a company that values open communication and strong teamwork, fostering an environment where your contributions truly matter.
This role is pivotal in driving strategic sourcing and procurement for a key category across multiple markets. You will be responsible for enhancing profitability and competitive advantage through advanced negotiation, supplier development and cost optimization, while contributing to global procurement strategy and fostering sustainable sourcing.
Work tasks
This role involves leading strategic sourcing and procurement for a key category, implementing global strategies, managing supplier performance, and collaborating cross-functionally to drive innovation and optimize costs.
Key Responsibilities:
• Strategic Procurement Leadership
o Develop and implement global sourcing strategies for confectionery and snacks.
o Lead negotiations to secure best-in-class commercial terms.
o Drive supplier performance management, including quality, compliance, and sustainability targets.
o Identify and onboard new suppliers to support assortment innovation and market expansion.
• Cross-Functional Collaboration
o Partner with Assortment team to secure our short- and long-term assortment plans,
o Other key stakeholders are marketing and business development teams to align procurement with category and brand strategies.
o Support local markets with procurement expertise and resolve supply challenges.
• Insights & Analysis
o Monitor market trends, cost drivers, and risk factors to inform sourcing decisions.
o Deliver data-driven recommendations for assortment optimization and cost savings.
• Governance & Compliance
o Ensure adherence to procurement policies, ethical sourcing standards, and contractual obligations.
o Maintain accurate documentation and reporting for all supplier agreements.
• Advanced experience in procurement and buying within the FMCG sector.
• Master's degree or equivalent.
• Proven track record in strategic sourcing and complex negotiations.
• Strong analytical and commercial mindset with global market exposure.
• Ability to manage multiple stakeholders across diverse markets.
• Fluent in English; Swedish or other Nordic languages are a plus.
• Experience in sustainability and risk management within procurement is desirable.
To succeed in the role you have:
• Strong self-starter and results driven mindset
• Structured and methodical way of working
• Pragmatic way of finding solutions
• Strong collaboration skills
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
More information about our client will be provided during the recruitment process.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Join a leading FMCG company with a strong focus on growth and innovation, committed to open communication and strong teamwork. Ersättning
