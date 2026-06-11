Global Commercial Flow Specialist
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Administratörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla administratörsjobb i Södertälje
2026-06-11
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
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Global Commercial Flow Specialist
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values – customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste – are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
As a Global Commercial Flow Specialist, you will play a key role in coordinating and monitoring the global commercial flow from an end-to-end perspective. You will work closely with cross-functional stakeholders to ensure stable, customer-centric, and data-driven operational planning across the global commercial network.
In this role, you will combine operational understanding, analytics, and business insights to proactively identify risks, deviations, and improvement opportunities impacting delivery performance and commercial operations.
Job Responsibilities
Coordinate and monitor the global commercial flow across markets and functions
Analyze demand signals, production deliveries, outbound flows, and stock development
Monitor KPIs and operational performance to identify deviations, risks, and improvement areas
Utilize data analytics, Power BI, and AI-driven insights to support operational and business decision-making
Drive cross-functional follow-up activities to secure flow stability and delivery performance
Ensure alignment with Deliveries Out Of Group (DOOG) plans and overall operational targets
Translate operational data and business needs into actionable insights and recommendations
Collaborate with stakeholders across commercial operations, supply chain, logistics, and planning functions
Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives within the end-to-end commercial flow setup
Who You Are
We are searching for a senior professional with strong analytical capabilities and experience within operational planning, commercial flow management, or supply chain-related functions in a global environment.
You bring:
An academic degree within Supply Chain, Engineering, Business Analytics, Logistics, Economics, or a related field, alternatively equivalent professional experience
Minimum 7 years of experience within Commercial Operations, Supply Chain, Demand Planning, Operational Planning, Logistics, or similar areas
Experience working with end-to-end commercial flow management in a complex and cross-functional environment
Strong experience in monitoring operational performance, stock development, and KPI deviations
The ability to translate operational data into actionable insights and decision support
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Experience working with Power BI, analytics tools, and data-driven decision-making
Excellent stakeholder management and cross-functional collaboration skills
A proactive and structured way of working with the ability to identify risks and improvement opportunities
Experience from automotive, manufacturing, or other high-complexity industries is considered an advantage
Fluent English skills with the ability to communicate complex operational topics in a clear and structured manner
Additional language skills are considered an advantage
This Is Us
We are an international and collaborative team working with global operational planning and commercial flow management. Our focus is to secure stable, efficient, and customer-centric flows across the commercial network through data-driven insights, cross-functional collaboration, and continuous improvement.
Together, we drive operational excellence in a dynamic global environment where analytics, innovation, and teamwork are key to our success.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-06-25. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Pavan Kumar Arekapudi, Head of Operational Planning & Flow Performance, pavan.kumar.arekapudi@scania.com
.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
9960231