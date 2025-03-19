Senior C++ Gameplay Engineer
2025-03-19
Mojang Studios is best known as the creators of Minecraft, but we're also on a mission - to build a better world through the power of play.
Why play? Well, play is at the heart of everything we do. It's the blocky backbone of our games, the core of our development philosophy, and even the origin of our name. From the relentless experimentation of our endlessly inspiring community to the classrooms where Minecraft has become an essential teaching tool, play is the bedrock of our existence.
The Minecraft team is expanding to help realize our dream of a better Minecraft experience. As a member of this team, you will have the unique challenges of helping to design and implement gameplay systems, allowing our incredible community to realize their creations using mechanics and technologies that you created, and improving the performance and stability of the game as a whole. You'll join a cross-functional team and work closely with the other engineers, designers, artists, all working together on a game enjoyed by over 100,000,000 players worldwide. We have big dreams for the future of Minecraft and need you to help make them happen.
By joining the gameplay team, you will find an environment that enables you to leverage your knowledge and values to maintain and evolve a healthy and collaborative culture as we grow.
As a Senior Game Engineer in the Minecraft team you will:
Drive technical solutions discussions, implement, test and iterate on new as well as existing Gameplay systems and features for upcoming Minecraft updates.
Be involved in design discussions related to the core Minecraft experience and helping to define the direction of future updates
With the team, own the quality and help to refine the quality process
Be a part of a highly collaborative cross-functional team consisting of C++ and Java engineers, game designers, QA and artists.
Support the team by ensuring sustainable development processes and workflows
Lead by example and mentor other engineers, fostering a collaborative and high-performing team environment
Provide technical leadership during code reviews across teams, understand the root cause of the issues, and find ways to resolve them
We believe you are someone that have:
Excellent teamwork skills and an eagerness to reach goals in a collaborative manner
Extensive knowledge of modern C++
Experience and a strong drive in helping to design gameplay and its underlying systems and implementing quality-focused technical solutions to make those systems work
Solid knowledge of engineering practices
The ability to work with large cross-platform codebases and legacy code
Passion for learning and sharing knowledge with your team and the organisation
Strong communication and leadership skills
Have a great interest in Minecraft Gameplay
For this role, we will consider fit for the team and company holistically. Meaning that we'll put a great emphasis on your interpersonal skills.
Mojang Studios
Mojang Studios is a Microsoft-owned game developer. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden and has offices around the world, including Stockholm, Redmond, Tokyo, London, and Shanghai. We're always working on new and exciting ways to expand the Minecraft universe.
Our community is global and incredibly diverse. We keep this in mind when developing anything, as we want people to feel included in Minecraft. And in recruiting, our goal is to make Mojang Studios as diverse as our community.
We got started as a tiny indie developer, and part of our culture still reflects that heritage. But we're also proud to belong to Xbox Game Studios, which creates unique opportunities to grow and develop.
To help us achieve amazing things, we have built an equally amazing studio space. Situated right on the water by Söder Mälarstrand, it's filled to the brim with all the tools, toys and caffeine required to create world-class entertainment.
But in the end, it's the people of Mojang Studios that make this place truly special. When you join, you'll find yourself in the company of incredibly bright, warm, and creative individuals - all united and working toward a single goal. Come help us reach it!
Important note on resumes
Please make sure that all the information in your resume is accurate because we will conduct a thorough background check. Any discrepancies will lower your chances of getting to the next interview stage and we'd hate to miss out on an awesome candidate! Double check that any gap years are reflected in your history, and that your education and work experience are completely accurate. Good luck!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
