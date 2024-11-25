Senior C++ Developer
2024-11-25
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Here's the deal! This is an opportunity to be a part of shaping the future of our products as we take the next step. We enable millions of simultaneously connected mobile users while handling traffic from IoT to 4K video in Gbit speeds. All of this in a virtual deployment using containers as we are in the middle of a containerization/cloud transformation to meet the 5G journey.
We stand at the forefront of Agile software development, using methods and principles like Lean and Scrum. Early customer and partner feedback are key elements in our development process which is based on Continuous Integration Software practices. We rely on team collective responsibility to finish the tasks according to a prioritized backlog.
We are currently looking for a software developer to work in one of our agile and cross functional teams within Packet Core, Session Control Plane.
This is a chance to learn and master ground-breaking technology in IP networks in a cloud native container environment!
What you will do:
Design, implement and test the feature, product and system from requirements for production and commercial deployment in collaboration with your team and Product Owner, as we believe in a 'team first' approach.
Be a part of multi-functional, self-organizing and highly independent teams.
Use CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Development) flow and philosophy, with pipelines developed for as-a-Service and to enable DevOps, with fast feedback loops.
The skills you bring:
At least 5 years C++ professional experience
Passion and love to continue developing your knowledge
Talent for software development and computer systems
Customer focus and ambition to understand customer needs on developed features
Interest and pride in understanding the whole product and its environment and appreciation for learning and sharing information with team members
MSc/BSc level in Computer Science or the equivalent level of knowledge
Proficiency in English, written and spoken
Knowledge in cloud technologies and tools, container/microservices and data
We believe in test driven development (TDD) and therefore competence in test case development and execution is valuable.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
