Senior C++ developer
2022-12-02
We have vacancies in a customer project for Development of an IVI (In-Vehicle Infotainment) system with Android Automotive. You will be part of the development team for the next generation of this system based on a new HW platform with new SoC. The project work is performed in integrated teams with the customer.
Responsibilities:
Software development
• Development mainly using C++
• Work in agile SCRUM team
• Full agile cycle with end-to-end responsibility: feature estimation, concepts, development, testing (unit, module, UA, integration)
Mandatory Skills Description:
• M.Sc in Electrical and/or Software Engineering, Computer Science or similar relevant experience
• At least 5 years of experience from working in the field of software development, requirement handling within electrical and/or software projects (Java, C++, and C etc.)
• Solid experience in C++ programming, especially in C++11/C++14
• Experience in SOMEIP/CAN/LIN protocols
• Experience in developing for posix platforms
• Experience in Git SCM
• Experience from efficient SW test methods, including automated unit and integration Testing
• Experience from Embedded Software development
• Experience from Android (Automotive) system and service development (incl. phone, TV or similar)
• Experience from working with Continuous Integration
• Experience within Automotive and from working in an international environment
• Object oriented design / Design patterns
• Agile software development
• SAFe Methodology
• Fluent in English (written and spoken)
Nice-to-Have Skills:
• Experience in working with ASIL B compliant SW development
• Experience in Python programming
• Experience of working with BSP (Boards Support Package)
• Experience of working with Device Drivers development
• Experience in developing for QNX platforms
• Experience in UI development in GLStudio, Unity or Qt
• Experience in CI work with Git/Gerrit/Jenkins/ Artifactory
• Drivers License for car
Working at Luxoft:
• Competitive salary
• Flexible working hours
• International teamwork
• City centre location
• Unlimited cellphone usage
• Generous IT policy
• Generous fitness/wellness policy
