Senior C/C++ Developer
2023-08-22
We are looking for a Senior Firmware Developer to join our function team for pan, tilt and zoom (PTZ) cameras. Location Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
We are a team that develops and maintains PTZ functionality for a wide range of Axis cameras.
The work is performed according to agile project models, and we expect you to take responsibility for your tasks and encourage you to leave your comfort zone and expand your skills.
What you'll do here as senior firmware developer:
In this position you will either tweak and evolve existing code or create from the basis. You will work on the Axis software platform to ensure the quality of our responsibility areas. But also make improvements, ensure software security and develop new platform features.
The responsibility of the role includes:
* Design, build and maintain embedded Linux software
* Mastering complex problems
* Involved in debugging and fixing bugs
* Assist product projects with firmware development
* Work in a Linux based environment
* Work according to agile methodology and share the workload within the team
Who are you?
We are looking for a person who appreciates being part of a team, working together and delivering in time. You like to communicate and co-operate within your team, as well as with various stakeholders in our organization. We expect you to take responsibility for your own work and seek information as needed. You are helpful, honest and transparent person who is good at trouble shooting. An interest or experience in code architecture is meritorious. It is beneficial if you have some years' work experience in developing embedded software.
We'd love to hear that you have:
* Experience with building Linux based software
* A master's degree in computer science (or similar)
* Experience of programming in C/C++ and knowledge of Python and/or other scripting languages
* Interest in learning new programming languages
* Excellent communication skills in English and/or Swedish
Experience from below is a bonus;
* Embedded systems, Git, Gerrit, Yocto, Jenkins and Bitbake
What Axis have to offer:
At Axis, we value a fun, co-operative, innovative workplace one in which you're sure to be given a chance to express your talents and excel at what you do best. We are also a company that puts our employees first. We want to inspire you to grow and develop here and take care of more than just the "work you", but rather the "whole you". Come and check out what we can offer and what is most interesting for you as an individual; is it the generous health insurance, the Axis bicycle, the Friday cake, the on-site gym, or the training groups?
Ready to Act?
