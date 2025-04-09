Senior C# Backend Developer
Xensam: SAM Disrupters Xensam is the leading provider of AI-powered, cloud-hosted Software Asset Management technology. We're looking for key players to join us as we scale our impact and build the Xensam team together. We take our culture seriously and strive to maintain the excellence, energy & enthusiasm that flows through the organization today.
We look for candidates who are passionate about what they do and ready to work the Xensam way. We know that experience counts, but we also know that it's you, the person behind the experience, that makes it count.
About the role As our Senior C# Backend Developer at Xensam, you will design and build high-quality backend services and integrations using modern C# and .NET technologies. You will play a key role in developing and maintaining core components of our system, with a focus on integrating third-party APIs, optimizing performance, and contributing to scalable and secure software solutions.
This role is expected to grow into a tech lead position, offering the opportunity to guide technical decisions, mentor team members, and play a central role in shaping impactful software architecture and services.
Responsibilities You will design, develop, debug, test, and optimize backend systems using C# and the .NET platform. You will also work with RESTful APIs, asynchronous programming, dependency injection, and secure coding practices. Other responsibilities include:
Integrate and manage multiple third-party APIs within our product ecosystem.
Contribute to architecture discussions and technology choices.
Collaborate using version control systems (e.g., Git) and build systems/tooling (e.g.Wix Toolset).
Ensure performance, security, and reliability across services.
Work closely with other backend developers, QA, and the product manager in an Agile environment.
Qualifications
Preferably a degree in Computer Science or a related field.
Strong knowledge of C#, .NET and backend development principles.
A minimum of 5 years experience in software development, debugging, testing, and optimization.
Experience with API integration (REST, JSON), and asynchronous programming patterns.
Solid understanding of relational databases and proficiency in writing SQL queries.
Familiarity with secure coding practices, authentication protocols (OAuth2, JWT), and error handling strategies.
Knowledge of Agile methodologies and experience working within Agile teams.
Strong communication and teamwork skills, with a willingness to collaborate and support others.
Strong proficiency in written and spoken English, and preferably Swedish.
What you get
A dynamic position embracing "freedom under responsibility".
Three days in-office (with remote work on Mondays and Fridays).
A generous work culture with free access to drinks and snacks, office massages, and more.
If sales targets are met, all employees enjoy an annual destination trip.
Join an ambitious and diverse team, and work with cutting-edge technology in the fastest-growing SAM software on the market.
An opportunity to shape your career growth while contributing to the company's success.
Other location-specific benefits.
At Xensam, our core values define our culture:
Rebellious: We encourage a spirit of freedom and initiative within responsibility.
Humane: We foster a caring, inclusive environment that values diversity and respects individuality.
Harmonious: We promote work-life balance, creating a pleasant, supportive workplace.
Join Xensam for a balanced, collaborative, and growth-focused work environment. If you're a team player ready to thrive, APPLY now!
