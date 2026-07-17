Senior Business Analyst-Air Content
Etraveli Group AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Uppsala Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Uppsala
2026-07-17
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Etraveli Group AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Etraveli Group is a leading global flight technology provider, specializing in flight sales and offering flight content delivery and fintech products. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond.
We partner with major global platforms such as Booking.com, Google Flights, Skyscanner, and Kayak, providing seamless flight booking and related services. Our B2B portfolio includes Precision, our specialist in travel fintech; Tripstack, our B2B Flights as a Service Provider and world leader in virtual interlining, serving as the gateway to Etraveli Group's flight content and fulfillment services; Wenrix, the AI Infrastructure for profitable growth in air; and Flygresor.se, Sweden's leading flight comparison site. We also operate our own online travel agency brands including Gotogate, Mytrip, and Flightnetwork.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 3200 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do.
Major offices in Sweden (HQ), Greece, India, Canada, Israel, Poland, UK, and Uruguay.
The role
Are you ready to take your career to new heights? As a Senior Business Analyst in our Sales Air Content team, you'll join a vibrant and dynamic group of 30+ professionals dedicated to optimizing our flight content offering. Our mission? To ensure Etraveli offers a World Leading Air Content product, that drives success for both Etraveli and our partners. This unique role sits at the intersection of data analytics and account management; you will dive deep into performance metrics while actively interfacing with our B2B partners as a key point of contact. We're looking for an analytical, innovative individual to manage and strengthen the relationships with our B2B partners, supporting collaboration to drive innovation and growth.
In this role, you will be at the forefront of our efforts to optimize how we source and distribute our flight content. Your primary focus will be to ensure that the team continuously improves our technical solutions and day-to-day relationships with our B2B partners. Your analytical skills and actionable insights will be crucial as you:
Optimize Content & Distribution: Ensure we offer the world's best and broadest range of flight options, collaborating closely with our internal teams to efficiently distribute the right options with our partners.
Drive Commercial Growth: Identify opportunities to increase sales and revenue through targeted actions aligned with both team goals and partner strategies
Deliver Data-Driven Insights: Analyze complex data sets to improve content delivery and ensure we meet the strict KPIs and SLAs required to maintain the quality standards of our B2B partners.
Execute Innovation: Contribute to the core of our business with a sharp, data-driven approach, leading new projects from inception to implementation
Cross-Functional Alignment: Collaborate closely with internal product, tech, and commercial teams, as well as external stakeholders, to ensure seamless communication
We will start reviewing applications in week 33.
Requirements
A minimum of 5 years of experience driving data-based business outcomes and managing stakeholder relationships.
Drive: A significant drive and a willingness to learn and grow. We want you to be curious!
Analytical Thinking: Ability to put together and present business solutions, lead initiatives from analysis to implementation, and challenge existing processes.
Collaboration: Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams and external partners.
Communication Skills: Clear and structured communicator, capable of conveying data insights and technical concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences.
Education & Experience: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business Administration, Economics, Engineering, Mathematics, or a related field. Experience with GDS, NDC, or aggregator systems is a plus. Experience leveraging AI tools (e.g., for data analysis, automation, or productivity) is also highly valued.
Why Join Us?
You'll work on a core product that shapes the travel experience of millions of users worldwide, within a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry. We embrace forward-thinking tech, encouraging our teams to leverage AI tools to work smarter and drive innovation. You'll be part of a passionate team dedicated to excellence, playing a vital role in executing our flight content goals, influencing partner success, and growing in a supportive environment that values innovation.
If you're ready to elevate your career and make a real difference in the world of travel, apply now and become a vital part of our mission!
Benefits
The culture at Etraveli Group embraces complexity and we like to keep the entrepreneurial spirit even as we grow into being a larger company.
With us you can enjoy:
A flexible working environment. We work on a hybrid model where you can choose to work two days from home and you will have two weeks per year that you can choose to work from a remote location.
Central office location in the City – a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Healthcare allowance – Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance – Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident.
As part of this recruitment process, we will be conducting background checks. You will be able to read more information and give your consent to this process in the application form.
Diversity disclaimer
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
Welcome to Etraveli Group! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16
https://etraveligroup.teamtailor.com/jobs/8086127-senior-business-analyst-sales-air-content Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Etraveli Group AB
(org.nr 556584-4684) Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
10005384