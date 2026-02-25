Senior Business Analyst
2026-02-25
As a Senior Business Analyst in the Candy Analytics & Reporting team, you'll play a key role in monitoring performance, driving clear and consistent reporting, and uncovering insights that shape business decisions. You'll work cross-functionally with teams across Product, Finance, and Operations to translate complex data into meaningful recommendations through dashboards, reports, and strategic presentations.
During your first year, success will be defined by your ability to drive Candy performance reporting, maintain clear and standardized reporting practices, proactively identify opportunities for process improvements, and effectively craft performance reporting materials for Candy leadership. You'll be at the center of helping the business understand player behavior, financial performance, and industry trends, ensuring our teams have the insights they need to make data-driven decisions.
This is a unique opportunity to shape how we use data to inform strategy, optimize performance, and create value for players-all while working in a fast-paced, collaborative environment that values innovation and continuous learning.
Your role within the Kingdom
Key Responsibilities
Help Drive Candy Business Reporting: Help lead and refine Candy's performance reporting through weekly, monthly, and quarterly performance meetings and materials, ensuring leadership has a clear and actionable view of key trends.
Analyze Trends & Identify Opportunities: Investigate player behavior, financial performance, and industry trends to uncover patterns, risks, and opportunities that drive meaningful business actions.
Develop Data-Driven Recommendations: Structure and synthesize analytical findings into executive-ready presentations, helping leadership make informed strategic decisions.
Be a Strategic Partner: Stay fully up to date on Candy's product development, business performance, and industry trends to support strategic planning and financial reporting.
Enhance Ways of Working: Guide stakeholders and the broader data community in improving reporting tools, processes, and analytical methodologies to drive efficiency.
Support the Analytics Craft: Contribute to best practices, recruiting efforts, and analytics community development, ensuring continuous growth within the function.
Skills to create thrills
Experience
Strong ability to translate complex data patterns into clear, actionable insights and compelling presentation materials.
Demonstrated expertise in analyzing business operations, forecasting trends, and evaluating performance metrics.
Proven experience working with business performance data, utilizing tools such as Excel, Power BI, Looker, or Tableau.
Experience working cross-functionally with finance, strategy, product, or operations teams to drive data-informed decisions.
Familiarity with project management principles and best practices.
Knowledge & Skills
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business, Economics, Mathematics, or a related analytical field (or equivalent practical experience).
Solid understanding of performance analysis, business operations, and financial principles.
Strong competency in data visualization and presentation - capable of translating complex information into clear, impactful insights.
Working knowledge of SQL for data extraction and manipulation is preferred but not required.
Experience creating automated reports and dashboards with tools like Power BI, Looker, or Tableau.
Key Attributes
Analytical mindset with a strong attention to detail.
Ability to turn complex (often numerical) topics into clear, easy-to-grasp messages.
Strong stakeholder management skills, ensuring alignment across teams.
Proactive and curious approach to uncovering opportunities for improvement.
Eager to learn, adapt, and thrive in a fast-moving environment.
Nice to have
Experience in statistics and data engineering.
Familiarity with programming or scripting languages (e.g., Python, R).
Previous experience working in gaming, e-commerce, or online products/services with short implementation cycles.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-25
