Senior Business Analyst
2025-10-17
Company Description
Deloitte is a leading global provider of Audit & Assurance, Tax & Legal, and Consultative Services. With more than 457,000 professionals in over 150 countries, we help our clients and society to solve complex problems and achieve ambitious goals. We are driven by one purpose: to make an impact that matters. To us, this means lasting results for our clients and their businesses, ideas and actions that contribute to a greater good. It also means empowering our people and supporting them in their growth journey.
Job Description
Deloitte Digital brings together the technology and creative capabilities, business acumen, and industry insight needed to help transform our clients' businesses.
We are expanding and currently looking for a Senior Business Analyst with a great interest in working with outstanding digital talent across diverse industries and platforms. If you have several years of experience in driving digital projects and want to take the next step in shaping how we deliver excellence across teams, this is a great opportunity to join our team.
About the role
You will be working closely with functional specialists to develop creative business solutions for iconic brands. As part of our Digital Customer team, we shape, design, and implement sales, service, and marketing experiences, capabilities, and architectures that bring customer strategies to life. With us, you'll collaborate with leading digital experts across disciplines to deliver outstanding solutions for our clients - and help guide how we work and deliver.
As a Senior Business Analyst, you will take a key role in translating business needs into actionable digital solutions. You will lead requirement-gathering activities, facilitate workshops with stakeholders, and translate insights into clear and prioritised user stories. Working in cross-functional teams with Service and Business Designers, UX Designers, Visual Designers, and Developers, you will ensure alignment between business goals and technical implementation.
Qualifications
We are looking for experienced professionals with at least 5 years of experience as business analyst who can bridge business needs and technology - individuals who not only understand how to solve business problems but can also translate them into tangible digital solutions.
• You are passionate about delivering impactful digital projects and continuously developing your skills.
• You have solid experience working in agile environments and are comfortable with frameworks such as Scrum or Kanban or SAFe and have certifications to prove it.
• You are skilled in gathering and analysing requirements, facilitating workshops, and managing backlogs effectively.
• You have strong communication and presentation skills in English (Swedish is not a requirement).
• Your background in areas such as Quality Assurance, UX, or development gives you a solid understanding of both business and technical perspectives.
We believe you have a structured and proactive way of working, combined with a positive, can-do attitude and strong problem-solving skills. You are empathetic and collaborative, able to bring clarity to complex discussions and drive teams toward shared goals. Lastly, you easily adapt to changing priorities and environments, keeping focus on quality and outcomes.
Application
Your application should consist of a CV and a cover letter and you apply directly online. As a qualitative part of Deloitte's recruitment process, our final candidates undergo a background check, to increase awareness of our future employees, secure the working environment for our employees, and meet regulatory requirements. The background check process is carried out in collaboration with ToFindOut. https://tofindout.se/en/background-check/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-30
E-post: acygnaeus@deloitte.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Deloitte AB
(org.nr 556271-5309)
Kungstensgatan 18 (visa karta
)
113 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Deloitte AB Jobbnummer
9563236