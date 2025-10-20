Senior Build Engineer
10 Chambers is a fully funded scale-up game studio backed by Tencent and based in the beautiful city of Stockholm, Sweden. We are an ambitious, creative, and collaborative team with a lifelong love for games.
We are now working on our next project, a cooperative heist FPS in a techno-thriller setting - Den of Wolves. Originated and directed by Ulf Andersson, the game designer of Payday 1 & 2.
We are looking for a highly experienced Senior Build/DevOps Engineer. You will help build, improve, and maintain our CI/CD pipelines, build systems, and version control. Drive the technical direction, and you will support this by solving complex problems, improving performance, and mentoring others.
Responsibilities
Work with the team to develop and improve build systems and pipelines
Optimize performance and troubleshoot build or deployment issues
Maintain version control best practices (Perforce)
Support infrastructure reliability, scalability, and security
Mentor junior engineers and share knowledge
Contribute to continuous improvements in tools and workflows
Required Qualifications
6+ years in Build Engineering, DevOps, or similar
Strong skills in CI/CD tools (TeamCity, Jenkins), scripting (Python, PowerShell)
Experience with Perforce and cloud platforms (GCP, AWS, or Azure)
Proactive, collaborative, and self-driven
Fluent in English (swedish is not a requirement)
Why join 10 chambers?
Be part of an ambitious team which also practices work life balance through working hours and generous health benefits
Learn as part of a collaborative team and grow with a fast-expanding company
Opportunity to make a real difference to the success of 10 Chambers
Note: The position is on-site in our Stockholm office
About us
We want an open and inclusive work environment where everybody is valued, feels safe, is treated equally and with respect. At 10 Chambers we welcome everyone regardless of gender, transgender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or other belief, disability, sexual orientation, or age. Today our team consists of 20+ different nationalities and the office language is English
