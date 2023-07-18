Senior Brand Strategy Manager
2023-07-18
TAKKT Group is seeking motivated individuals to join their team in Stuttgart, Barcelona, Sweden or Prague as Senior Brand Strategy Manager to shape the future of work!
Tasks: Responsible for defining and implementing the overall brand strategy and brand architecture of the I&P division.
Responsible for the implementation and evolution of the overall brand architecture of the I&P division, including brand integrations and transitions
Continuous maintenance and development of clear, differentiating brand positioning and successful brand strategies for all brands of the I&P division
Responsibility for the consistency and quality of marketing communication across all channels, drive a holistic and consistent brand experiences.
Profile: Strategic thinking with a passion for brand and customer experience
Extensive knowledge and experience in brand strategy, brand positioning, brand management and communication strategy
Experience in managing external agencies and partners.
Very good / fluent English language skills (written and spoken)
Strong communication skills
Experience in e-com, project management experiences ideally
Responsible, well-structured with a creative and solution-oriented approach Empathic and inspiring
Goal-oriented and driven by improvements and progress
Experience managing stakeholders and engaging in active networking
High competence in action and decision-making
Benefits: Career and development: Thanks to our membership in the Haniel group, access to a cross-corporate network and individual development programs
Work-Life-Integration:Individually designed flexible and mobile working models
Workplace: Modern company building in a central location with excellent transport connections Well-being and health: In-house canteen and various offers for health and sports
Sustainability and social responsibility: Sustainability is part of our corporate strategy, which is why we actively promote and reward environmental awareness and social responsibility among our employees
Family service: Whether it is child care, housekeeping, senior care or moving, PME Family Service is there for our employees in every situation
Then join our team and become part of TAKKT Group, a listed company! We are the leading provider in B2B omnichannel commerce for business equipment and are looking for motivated individuals to shape the future of work with us. With our successful brands like BIGDUG, certeo, Gerdmans, KAISER+KRAFT, ratioform and Runelandhs we work every day on innovative and sustainable solutions and products that make the workday of our customers, and our own, the best it can be. Apply now, become part of our team and shape new worlds of work!
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nilsson & Mossberger AB
(org.nr 556769-1554)
285 39 MARKARYD Körkort
Gerdmans AB Jobbnummer
