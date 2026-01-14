Senior Bioanalytical Specialist to BioArctic
2026-01-14
Are you a senior bioanalytical scientist who enjoys being the expert others turn to? Do you thrive in collaboration, like to take ownership, and want to contribute to the development of new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases?
BioArctic is a Swedish research-based biopharma company on an exciting growth journey, now strengthening their R&D organisation with a Senior Bioanalytical Specialist. This is a role for you who have deep bioanalytical expertise and are ready to take a step into a position focused on tech transfer, CRO collaboration and clinical support, rather than day-to-day bench work.
The role
BioArctic's project portfolio spans from early discovery through Phase II clinical development, with a strong foundation in antibody-based therapies and an increasing focus on more complex modalities. As the company is entering additional clinical trials, they are expanding their bioanalytical capability to ensure high-quality assay transfer, documentation and successful external collaborations.
In this role, you will act as a bioanalytical expert and support the projects and our CRO partners, ensuring that methods, data and processes are fit for purpose throughout the studies. While you have a solid lab background, this is not primarily a hands-on laboratory role - in addition, you will guide, document, challenge and support.
Your key contributions will include:
Acting as subject-matter expert in bioanalysis and translational biomarkers across projects.
Contributing to projects bioanalytical method strategy and development, with a particular focus on immunoassays and opportunities for mass spectrometry-based approaches.
Supporting and driving assay transfer and qualification with external CRO partners.
Ensuring robust documentation, data interpretation and regulatory-ready bioanalytical strategies.
Providing scientific input, guidance and review to internal teams and external collaborators.
You will be part of a team of ~12 scientists with overall responsibility for translational biomarkers and bioanalysis as well as being allocated to cross functional project teams. As a company, BioArctic is further moving towards commercial phase, while actively fostering a flat, supportive and team-oriented culture.
Your profile
This is a senior role, hence you are expected to be fully accountable with the ability to judge how to advise others in your area of expertise. You are comfortable in scientific discussions, and able to set expectations and drive collaboration when needed. You communicate clearly, are detail-oriented, and enjoy working at the interface between science, documentation and people.
You are also a team player at heart, collaboration is not a buzzword here, it is how BioArctic works every day.
Your background:
PhD in biomedicine, biochemistry, molecular biology, pharmacology, neuroscience or similar
Solid industry experience in bioanalytical assay development and qualification, primarily immunoassays (ELISA, MSD, SIMOA or similar)
Experience working with complex biological matrices such as plasma and CSF
Proven experience of assay transfer and collaboration with bioanalytical CROs
Good understanding of GLP/GCLP and current bioanalytical regulatory frameworks
Strong communication skills in English
It is a strong advantage if you also bring:
Experience with mass spectrometry-based bioanalysis or chemically oriented methods
Exposure to immunogenicity/ADA assays or other complex modalities
Why join?
You will join a company driven by scientific excellence and a genuine ambition to improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Beyond the science, what truly defines them is their non-hierarchical culture, strong sense of collaboration and shared responsibility. They help each other, challenge each other, and succeed together.
About BioArctic
BioArctic AB is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi® (lecanemab) - the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's disease and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporterTM technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment.
Application
Appealing? Please send in an application as soon as possible but no later than 4th of February. In this recruitment BioArctic is collaborating with SallyQ. For any questions please do not hesitate to contact Sandra Bydell Sveder, Senior Recruitment Consultant (0763199688 eller sandra.sveder@sallyq.se
