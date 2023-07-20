Senior Battery Technology Engineer
Few industries offer as great an opportunity for career growth and personal development as the new European battery industry. In working for this joint venture, you'll not only develop skills that are highly sought after in the global automotive and industrial sector, but you'll also make a concrete impact in creating a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
Few industries offer as great an opportunity for career growth and personal development as the new European battery industry. In working for this joint venture, you'll not only develop skills that are highly sought after in the global automotive and industrial sector, but you'll also make a concrete impact in creating a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
We are building a state-of-the-art facility for research and development of the next generation of battery cells, and we need your help in making it happen. If you have engineered complicated production lines from scratch, this opportunity as Senior Battery Technology Engineer is for you.
Key responsibilities
- Leads the development of essential technologies to accomplish multiple projects relate process development based on knowledge of both materials and process depend on wide scope of industrial experience. Responsible for providing general technical guidance to engineers, serving as the technical point of contact for collaborations with suppliers and external research institutions, and the development of future process technology for material in next generation battery.
- Become an expert in multiple battery manufacturing process. This will include building in-depth knowledge of material optimization, process design, equipment optimization, planning, analysis, and controls.
- Play a key role in integrating material, process and equipment development in collaboration with internal and external stakeholders. Defines challenges in adapting materials to processes and provide direction for research and development.
- Design, implement, control, and optimize the battery manufacturing process to achieve high yield production and establish a QC system that can easily identify defects during manufacturing.
- Work closely with a wide range of cross-functional team members to mature new ideas from concept to production.
- Be proactively involved in creating a world-class working environment.
If you are the right person for this role, you are goal-oriented, curious, and persistent in solving problems at their root causes.
Education and experience
- A relevant university degree in electrochemistry, materials engineering, chemistry, or chemical engineering is required.
- 5+ years of experience in a similar position.
- Familiar with experimental/production processes in a data-driven environment, including SPC, DOE, and an ability to generate actionable insights from large datasets.
- Comfortable in new settings and working on open-ended problems where no prescribed solution exists.
- Has participated in large-scale research and development projects in a complex environment.
Specific skills
- Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus.
- Eager to learn and understand our large-scale production processes.
- Highly organized, results-driven, and always guided by data.
- A proactive approach, initiative, and an ability to own and learn from mistakes.
- Exceptional problem-solving skills. A commitment to digging as deep as required to understand root causes and approach topics from first principles.
- Highly motivated toward solving problems and an entrepreneurial spirit
- Open to travel.
- Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit, and a sense of humor.
- Passionate and purpose-driven - we enable the future of energy.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
