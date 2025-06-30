Senior Backend Engineer
Voi Technology AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
Since 2018, Voi has been on a mission to create safe, sustainable and reliable micromobility for everyone. Today we are the #1 e-scooter service in Europe, operating in 100+ cities with over 275+ MILLION rides to date. It has been an amazing journey and we have no intention of stopping now!
To be able to reach our mission - we need great problem solvers onboard (yes, talking to all Backend Engineers out there).
At Voi, you won't just be working with the latest technology - you'll shape the product we put out on the streets. You'll have the opportunity to work with a wide range of engineering; from designing the vehicle, soldering the IoT hardware, creating the communication protocol, developing the tech foundation, innovating on the app and finally operating all this as a whole. YOUR MISSION AT VOI
As a Senior Backend Engineer you're a part of a cross functional team with highly skilled Mobile Engineers, UX Designers and Product professionals. You'll play a key role in Voi's continued growth and success. Your responsibility is to build features that engage and empower our users and drive the app experience forward. This will include:
Build and design scalable and reliable backend for our various products
Work closely with peer teams (data, mobile, IoT, design, ML, product), and business partners (marketing, repairing services, logistics)
Large scale data processing to understand user behavior and help define new product features
Be creative and drive new ideas regarding architecture, tools, products and languages
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK
We use Golang, but there is no requirement for previous experience in that language. We believe that good engineers can switch and learn new languages and technologies. To have the best start with us at Voi, we believe you have:
3+ years of experience as a Senior Engineer building and designing scalable and reliable backend
Good communication skills and see collaboration as a key to success
Experience writing well-structured, testable, reliable, efficient and easily maintainable code
Ability to communicate technical ideas clearly and effectively
Used to work with cloud infrastructure (GCP, AWS or Azure)
Experience in building systems with microservices architecture
Experience of working in diverse and cross functional teams towards a common goal
WHY VOI?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; Our People Promise includes a personal Voiage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this you'll have the opportunity to:
Join Europes #1 micromobility company
Get "skin in the game" through our employee options program and be a part of building a world class organisation
Work with inspiring, motivated and fun colleagues towards a common goal
Join the micromobility-revolution and be a part of creating sustainable cities made for living, free from noise and pollution
