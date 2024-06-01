Senior backend developer to leading music company!
2024-06-01
Are you ready to revolutionize the way products and offers are managed in the digital commerce space? We are seeking a passionate and experienced Senior Backend Engineer to join our customer 's dynamic Opus Squad. The team is at the forefront of overseeing the Products and Offers domains on their client 's Commerce Platform, driving the end-to-end process of product creation, merchandising, order management, and purchase flows.
As a Senior Backend Engineer on the Opus Squad, you will play a pivotal role in advancing our client Commerce Platform. Your primary focus will be on the Products and Offers domains, where you will manage and enhance backend services and data sets. You will be responsible for the solution design and end-to-end implementation of new features, ensuring seamless integration and functionality within our product and offer creation ecosystem.
This role requires a strategic mindset to align foundational entity data sets with our customer 's Commerce Platform Data Vision, as well as the technical expertise to build and scale robust services on the Google Cloud Platform. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, drive engineering deep dives, and effectively communicate with stakeholders to deliver high-quality solutions that power our merchandising, order management, and purchase flows.
You are offered
• Be part of a forward-thinking team that values innovation and collaboration.
• Work on cutting-edge technology that shapes the future of digital commerce.
• Enjoy a supportive and inclusive work environment with opportunities for professional growth and development.
Work tasks
• Design and implement new capabilities within our product and offer services, ensuring seamless integration and functionality.
• Develop and maintain multiple backend services and data pipelines to support our customer 's product and offer catalogue ecosystem.
• Align foundational entity data sets with our customer 's new Commerce Platform Data Vision.
• Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality solutions.
• Lead engineering deep dives, workshops, and stakeholder demos, demonstrating strong problem-solving skills and a proactive attitude.
• Proven experience in building and scaling Golden Path (Java, Postgres, BigTable) services on Google Cloud Platform.
• A strong interest in data and data pipelines, with experience in technologies such as Scio and Flight.
• Excellent problem-solving skills with a strong bias for action and fast decision-making.
• Great writing and communication skills, capable of effectively conveying technical concepts to diverse audiences.
• Ideally, you have a background in e-commerce or financial engineering domains, bringing valuable insights to our team.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
