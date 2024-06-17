Senior AWS Cloud Developer, Solna
2024-06-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Do you want to work in a creative environment where you can make an impact? Apply to AWS Cloud Developer to PostNord in Stockholm!
As an AWS Cloud Developer at PostNord in Stockholm you will work in a modern tech stack and develop our booking solution as millions of people are affected by all over the Nordic region.
Some examples are PostNord Customer Portal, Skicka Direkt, PostNord App and the Postcards App. Live tracking, parcel robots and digital postage are some of the latest services we have developed. We look forward to hearing your ideas for our future solutions!
The Opportunity
Work with our modern tech stack and be given great opportunities to influence the choice of technology.
- We encourage you to develop. For example, we sponsor you to AWS certify.
- A job where the value you deliver is crucial for our society.
- Wellness allowance and access to the office 's gym and indoor swimming pool.
- Employee benefits through PostNord 's own personnel foundation PostNord Plus.
- Great occupational pension terms.
- Great work-life balance with the possibility of a hybrid solution.
Your Challenge
The team seeking your knowledge is the PostNord Booking Team. We are responsible for PostNord Group 's digital booking solutions. These solutions are central to our growth. As a full-time developer with us you will be part of an agile team that has cutting-edge expertise in the area of booking solutions. We handle on average over 1 million API request per day from satisfied customers from all over the Nordics.
Some of our technologies/techniques:
- AWS Microservices / Serverless.
- Java / NodeJS / Typescript./Javascript
- Lambda, DynamoDB, Postgres, SQS, Fargate, S3, Elasticsearch to name a few.
- VueJS.
The team and work place
You will belong to a team of about 10 developers, who work with both front and backend development. You will work from our office in Solna outside Stockholm and work hybrid with the opportunity to both work from the office and from home.
Senior Developer's part of this team has the position to take lead on specific projects and act as a representative for the PostNord Booking Team. The support of the team will always be very close if needed. This has been very appreciated by the team members.
About you
We believe that you enjoy working in an agile environment where you get great opportunities to be involved and influence the work and the technical choices. We see that you have knowledge of working with cloud solutions, preferably in AWS, as well as knowledge of Node.JS, Java, Typescript or similar. Appreciated is if you have an academic education in computer science or equivalent experience. We also see that you can communicate in English, both in speech and writing.
It is appreciated if you possess all or some of the above requirements. However, the most important thing is your personal qualities. If you are committed, responsible and unpretentious and you love coding and to bring value to the product you are working with, then we think you will fit in perfectly with us. We look forward hearing more about you!
We offer you
We offer a variety of work in an international environment with constantly new challenges and quick decisions. Here you have opportunities to develop creative solutions and work in a prestige-free group where we jointly help to reach our goals. PostNord is one of Sweden's largest workplaces and we offer safe employment conditions and benefits. In addition to the benefits mentioned above, we offer:
- Hybrid workplace with a Nordic and dynamic environment. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsXTaoYbVEg
- Great development opportunities
- Great insurance and occupational pension terms
- Wellness allowance & opportunity to train at Arken's gym and indoor swimming pool
- Employee benefits through http://www.postnordplus.com
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region.
We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at http://www.postnord.com
Apply
We look forward to receive your application! If you have any questions or concerns, you are welcome to contact Annika Dahlström on mailto:annika.q.dahlstrom@postnord.com
For union representatives, visit: https://www.postnord.com/sv/karriar/kontakt/facklig-kontakt
Monthly salary
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-26
