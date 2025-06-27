Senior Automotive UX Developer with Embedded C - Python
2025-06-27
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
We're looking for a Senior Software Developer for an external consulting assignment in Göteborg who thrives in a fast-paced, innovative environment.
If you're passionate about rapid prototyping, cutting-edge tech, and interdisciplinary collaboration, this role is for you!
The team is responsible for Automotive Designers (Interior/Exterior Light, HMI, Motion) and Software Engineers (Light/Sound algorithms, Unity/Android, Unreal, full-stack).
Tasks
- Develop rapid prototypes for user experience concepts using diverse tools and languages.
- Work on projects ranging from algorithm design and game demos (Unity/Unreal) to full-stack solutions that enhance workflows for designers.
- Implement software-hardware integrations for innovative automotive applications.
- Leverage networking protocols (MQTT, WebSocket) and bus protocols (CAN, SPI, I2C) when needed.
- Adapt quickly to new languages, frameworks, and tools to solve complex challenges.
Qualifications
- Strong proficiency in Python, Embedded-C, or other relevant languages.
- Solid understanding of math fundamentals and software architecture.
- Experience with game engines (Unity/Unreal) or full-stack development is a plus.
- Familiarity with networking and embedded communication protocols is beneficial.
- A curious, self-driven mindset with a passion for continuous learning.
- Excellent communication, collaboration, and teamwork skills.
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family.
