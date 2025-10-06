Senior Automation Engineer
Job Title: Senior Automation Engineer
Location: Uppsala, Sweden (on site)
Job description:
You will manage, plan and oversight to deliver implementation of engineering plans and programs associated with operational automation systems and manufacturing lines perform to required safety, and performance standards.
Your responsibilities include developing and executing engineering plans, analyzing issues with manufacturing automation systems and trends, to provide reliable solutions to maintains sustaining status of manufacturing lines.
You will develop and maintain relationships with stakeholders. The senior engineer also ensures compliance, supports operations, and represents the company in projects and towards suppliers.
Key responsibilities:
Troubleshooting & Support: Provide expert troubleshooting and maintenance support for existing automation systems, ensuring maximum uptime and system performance. Program and configure automation systems, PLCs, HMIs, Vision inspection systems and SCADA solutions.
SCADA/PLC Programming: Develop, configure, and optimize SCADA systems and PLC programs for new projects, system upgrades, and continuous improvement initiatives.
Automation System Design & Implementation: Lead the design, development, and commissioning of SCADA and PLC-based automation systems for pharmaceutical manufacturing operations.
Regulatory Compliance: Ensure that automation systems comply with industry standards and regulatory requirements, including GxP, 21 CFR Part 11, and other relevant pharmaceutical industry standards.
Continuous Improvement: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify opportunities for process improvements, cost reduction, and automation enhancements. Collaborate with vendors to identify innovative technologies and solutions.
Project Management: Manage automation-related projects from initial planning through to implementation and handover, ensuring alignment with timelines, budgets, and quality standards. Troubleshoot and resolve issues as they arise during project execution.
Documentation & Reporting: Create and maintain detailed technical documentation, including system designs, process flows, functional specifications, and user manuals.
Collaboration: Collaborate closely with engineers, operators, and production teams to ensure seamless integration of automation systems within the production environment. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement sustainable manufacturing processes and systems.
Technical and firsthand automated equipment troubleshooting, repair, and improvements. Lead and provide mentorship in root cause and corrective action (RCCA). Conform with and abides by all regulations, policies, work procedures, instruction, and all safety rules. Assist in regulatory and internal Compliance audits.
Skills & Qualifications
Master's / bachelor's degree in electrical, control or electronic engineering
Minimum of 5-8 years' experience in automation
Previous experience within GMP and Part 11 or alternatively from a related regulatory industry.
Experience with SCADA systems, historian, Siemens, WinCC, iFix, Wonderware, etc.
Familiarity with robotics, motion control MES system
Experience with configuring and programing vision system and machine learning software.
Experience in capital project execution and machinery/system design.
Professional level in English
What we offer in return
You will be working for an organisation that embraces diversity & inclusion and believe we will deliver better outcomes by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
As Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics we have in Uppsala a unique edge as we have on our site the whole product chain from research and development to production and marketing. Here our nearly 600 employees work on our world leading brands such as Restylane, Azzalure and Sculptra.
We are offering you the opportunity to work in an exciting, international environment where both professional and personal development is encouraged. We are based in modern offices and located just by the river (Fyrisån) in Uppsala only a 10-minute bike ride from Uppsala Central Station.
Next steps
We welcome your application via our company website CAREERS | Galderma. Apply as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing continuously.
If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first conversation with the recruiter.
The next step is an interview with the hiring manager
The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
